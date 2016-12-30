Would There Ever Be a “Problem of Blackness” Course?

“The white race is the cancer of human history,” insisted writer Susan Sontag in 1967. Since then, anti-white race-hatred has gained enough currency to breed “white-privilege” theory, a college professor expressing a desire for “white genocide,” and “Problem of Whiteness” courses in academia — the latest example being one disgorged by the University of Wisconsin.

We might not have heard much about the course if it hadn’t been slammed by State Assemblyman Dave Murphy, who complained that it presumes "white people are racist" and that taxpayers should be "expected to pay for this garbage."

And garbage it is, agreed Milwaukee County sheriff David Clarke, who pointed out that “if the course had ‘Blackness’ in the title, there would be rioting in the streets and calls for the heads of everyone responsible. But in this day and age, telling white people they are a problem is considered a good thing.”

This is certainly what the course does. As the International Business Times reports, “Created by assistant professor Damon Sajnani in the African Studies Department, the course will explore how white people ‘consciously and unconsciously perpetuate institutional racism and how this, not only devastates communities of color but also perpetuates the oppression of most white folks along the lines of class and gender,’ according to the description.”

“Bear the non-white man’s burden” is a common theme among the caucaphobia (anti-whiteness) brigade. Much as with the communist “re-education camps” in Vietnam and China, the idea is that whites are so immersed in their own oppression-spawning delusions that they can only become “#woke” (socially and intellectually “enlightened,” according to Prof. Sajnani) by submitting their minds, hearts, and wills to the race-industry collective. In fact, it has long essentially been preached that “only whites can be racist.’”

Another helping hand for the honkies is MTV’s recent, and now retracted, “Dear White Guys” video (below). A series of New Year’s resolutions for Caucasians, it begins with, “First off, try to recognize that America was never great for anyone who wasn’t a white guy.” Really? Anyone? There are 35,000 black American millionaires; equaling the number of Asian-descent millionaires and being eight percent of all of them (with blacks being 13 percent of the population), that’s a pretty strong number considering the social ills plaguing the black community. Sheriff Clarke, who is black, condemned the video, saying American has been great to him. Then, to what do we attribute the prosperity of black figures such as Dr. Ben Carson, Oprah Winfrey, Tiger Woods, Denzel Washington, Morgan Freeman, Herman Cain, Dr. Thomas Sowell, and Dr. Walter E. Williams? Actually, Obama himself explained it: “If you’ve been successful, you didn’t get there on your own.... Somebody [presumably white people, since the caucaphobes insist blacks had no power] helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive.”

Abraham Lincoln once observed, “If you look for the worst in someone, you’re sure to find it.” The same goes for nations. But where, other than the United States, would any of us do better? Walter Williams once made the point that if blacks hadn’t been brought to America, they’d be living in Africa where poverty is rife. (In reality, if they hadn’t been brought to the New World, their parents would likely never have met and they wouldn’t even exist; thus is illustrated the folly of lamenting the past.) And during a stay in Zaire in which he witnessed this squalor, the late Muhammad Ali reportedly expressed that he was glad his ancestors ended up aboard a slave ship — bound for what would become the land of opportunity.

If white people are to be in the dock — and the caucaphobes do define matters racially — then a racially defined defense is warranted. So what is the “problem of whiteness”? Slavery? Once ubiquitous throughout the world, whites might not have been the first to practice slavery.

But they were the first to end it.

Human-rights abuses? Whites aren’t the only ones who ever violated human rights.

They were, however, the ones who birthed our whole modern concept of human rights.

So what, then, of “reparations” for slavery, that sin on which no race can claim a monopoly? Perhaps whites can offer such payments — as long as whites also get royalties for all the inventions and innovations they’ve authored. Why not? Is collective racial credit any less silly or wrong than collective racial guilt?

Aside from how caucaphobia divides people, it also demonizes whites, painting them as fatally and inherently flawed in just the way the Nazis did to the Jews. Today’s “whiteness” theorists are just preaching the Nation of Islam message “The white man is the Devil” — gussied up with faux intellectualism and a social-justice siren song.

Given that history has seen millions of people murdered due to ethnic and racial hatred, demonizing a racial group is no small matter. Speaking of which, the aforementioned professor wishing for white genocide, Drexel University’s George Ciccariello-Maher, may yet get his wish. With the human-rights organization Genocide Watch warning that South African whites are at pre-genocide stage six of eight, “Preparation,” all that’s necessary is a little more “enlightenment” by American academia.