The More Things Change: The George Soros of the Sixth Century B.C.

In a video published recently by Anonymous, the group declares that “the takedown of George Soros has begun.” While the hacktivists' methods may be questionable, there is a reason Soros’s subterfuge deserves to be broadcast.

The recent “Women’s March,” touted as the spontaneous uprising of women refusing to recognize Trump’s presidency, was itself a pre-packaged paper tiger purchased by George Soros.

As reported in an op-ed published on January 20 by the New York Times, Asra Q. Nomani reported on the direct and indirect ties between Soros and the “Women’s March”:

Soros has funded, or has close relationships with, at least 56 of the march’s “partners,” including “key partners” Planned Parenthood, which opposes Trump’s anti-abortion policy, and the National Resource Defense Council, which opposes Trump’s environmental policies. The other Soros ties with “Women’s March” organizations include the partisan MoveOn.org (which was fiercely pro-Clinton), the National Action Network (which has a former executive director lauded by Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett as “a leader of tomorrow” as a march co-chair and another official as “the head of logistics”). Other Soros grantees who are “partners” in the march are the American Civil Liberties Union, Center for Constitutional Rights, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. March organizers and the organizations identified here haven’t yet returned queries for comment.

So much for the spontaneous expression of outrage by angry American women.

The critical role played by billionaire George Soros in the financing and fomenting of other “popular uprisings” is well-documented. The New American has published several fascinating and fact-filled articles shining the bright light of truth on the shadowy support Soros gives to such demonstrations.

On November 8, for example, The New American exposed some of Soros’s manipulation of the political Left and the Progressive “demonstrators”:

Billionaire globalist George Soros has been dumping hundreds of millions of dollars into manipulating American elections in recent years, leaked documents show. While many critics have focused on his indirect links to a controversial voting-machine company, his electoral scheming goes much deeper, as a review of the documents by PJ Media shows. Rather than tampering with the outcome of particular elections, leaks from Soros' Open Society apparatus show he has far greater ambitions. Basically, he is seeking to “fundamentally transform America,” as Obama put it, by changing and manipulating the American electorate into supporting globalism, statism, collectivism, and his legions of radical politicians and elected officials. Soros, a self-described atheist, has also been exposed seeking to corrupt Christianity with his radical anti-Christian views. But as awareness of the scheming spreads, the Soros brand is becoming increasingly toxic among Americans from all walks of life.

Here’s a similar take penned by journalist Jess Murray at TruthTheory:

Since the year 2000 when Soros sold his company, Soros Fund Management, he has been working on his humanitarian efforts through his philanthropic Open Society Foundations (OSF).

His strategic political donations have funded revolutions throughout Europe, alongside making him a fortune. In 2004 he began to shift his investment efforts to the US, claiming, “I deeply believe in the values of an open society. For the past 15 years I have been focusing my efforts abroad; now I am doing it in the United States”.

He has donated to many “left” groups, including the Tides Foundation, Center for American Progress, and the Democracy Alliance in an attempt to influence the campaign finance laws. As a result of this, he has actioned financial cuts or media attention to any democratic politicians that do not support his actions. Soros also heavily funded many of the “Black Lives Matters” movements, although this has been said to be a politically driven action with a goal of creating conflict. The result of this action, according to the Washington Post, included social media campaigns, an increased number of protestors, and more crime in Missouri. Soros is also good friends with the Clintons, and even took on a senior role in the “Ready for Hillary” group, whilst donating more than $15 million to pro-Clinton groups.

According to CNN host Fareed Zakaria, during a 2014 CNN interview, Soros has ties to the conflict in the Ukraine, whilst reports claim that he could easily influence the foreign policy based on his investments in those areas. During the interview he explained that he “set up a foundation in Ukraine before Ukraine became independent of Russia”, and that this foundation played a vital part in “events” now. The “events” that he refers to are the conflicts and wars in Donbass, which resulted in over 10,000 casualties, as well as 1.4 million people being displaced, together with a plane crash killing 298 passengers. Although he profited from these actions.

But George Soros is nothing new. Allow me to tell you a brief story about a substantially similar man in sixth century B.C. Athens who shared many of the same motives and methods of George Soros.

Pisistratus (Greek Πεισιστρατος, Peisistratos), a man described by Aristotle as "an extreme democrat," lived in ancient Greece in the mid-sixth century B.C. He was a man born to some wealth and who ultimately became a tyrant and sole ruler of Athens by using his substantial economic power to finance riots and revolutions among the poor class.

There were at this time in Athens three major political parties (not strictly parties in the way we have them now, but in some ways they functioned very similarly): the Men of the Coast — the recently enfranchised middle class; the Men of the Plains — the old landed aristocratic families, jealous of the political power to which had always been theirs; and the Men of the Hills — the poorer class, men who owned little or no property, who worked on farms owned by others, and who generally had no influence on the policies and laws under which they lived.

Until Pisistratus came along.

Pisistratus was consumed by a desire to rule Athens. That was his guiding motivation for well over a decade and, upon amassing an impressive fortune, he realized he could employ that fortune in fomenting discord among the poor. If he promised he would promote their cause in the government of Athens, this agitated segment of the population would give him all the power he craved and deliver all the looting and violence he needed to convince the terrified and terrorized Men of the Coast to give him control of the city on a silver charger.

And that is precisely what happened.

The Men of the Hills, paid for, promoted, and prodded by Pisistratus, terrorized the Men of the Coast, their property, and their peace. As the climate of chaos and crime crescendoed, the Men of the Coast happily handed Pisistratus the political lever long enough to move Athens closer toward accepting him as its sole and autocratic tyrant.

The story of the perverse political power Pisistratus obtained through his money and his manipulations ends with foreign tyrants ruling Athens.

Though George Soros himself may not be seeking political position, he certainly can be likened to a 21st century Pisistratus, filling the shoes of a tyrant heel to toe. We don't have to continue down the path he walks that was paved by Pisistratus, however.

All Americans who participate in these “spontaneous popular uprisings” need to think twice about the real purpose and the real perpetrator.

Image: artist's depiction of ancient Athens