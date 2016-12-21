Wednesday, 21 December 2016

Princeton Physics Professor Discredits Anthropogenic Climate Change Theory

Written by 

Princeton Physics Professor Discredits Anthropogenic Climate Change Theory

Physics Professor William Happer discredits the negative effects of CO2 on the planet and whether or not climate change is man-made. He also goes into detail of why the United Nation’s models are incorrect despite their overwhelming confidence that significant warming is taking place due to human activity.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Climate Scare Over: Top Experts Expose Scam at Freedom Confab
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA