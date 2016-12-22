Thursday, 22 December 2016

Education Author Exposes Environmentalist Movement’s Agenda

Education Author Exposes Environmentalist Movement’s Agenda

Holly Swanson talks about her origins of getting involved with protecting the environment in the 1980’s and how the paths between ideals split between protecting the environment and controlling the human population.

One of the more alarming aspects that Swanson touches on is the control and indoctrination that is taking place in the school systems.

 

