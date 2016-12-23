Friday, 23 December 2016

Former Climate Chairman Calls Out Inaccuracies of Data and Models

Retired professor, author, and chairman Dr. Tim Ball explains how much of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s data is manipulated and created to push their agenda forward. He also discusses the tactics of their supporters, which include marginalizing skeptics, public shaming, lawsuits and more.

