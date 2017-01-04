New Report Exposes Rockefeller Dynasty's Role in “Climate” Scam

An unfathomably wealthy banking and oil dynasty has been hijacking governments, media organs, universities, non-profits, and other power centers to expand its control over the economy and the energy sector in particular, according to a recently released investigation by a watchdog group. That dynasty, of course, is the Rockefeller family. In essence, they have largely created, bankrolled, and weaponized what is known as the “green” movement “as a means to expand their empire over the past three decades,” the report found.

Under the guise of fighting alleged “man-made global-warming,” the Rockefeller family and its billions have been bankrolling everything from “climate” journalism (propaganda) efforts, politicians, and “academia” to politically motivated “investigations” of energy companies and non-profit organizations by government officials. Billionaire extremist George Soros also helped fund the efforts, according to the report by the Washington, D.C.-based watchdog Energy and Environment Legal Institute (E&E Legal) entitled The Rockefeller Way: The Family’s Covert “Climate Change” Plan.

The billionaires' goal, according to the report, was to crush the oil and gas industry, using government power as the weapon of choice, to ultimately gain greater control over the energy sector once again. “Not surprisingly, the Rockefellers are heavily invested in renewable energy,” the report explains, offering examples. But Rockefellers are no strangers to underhanded machinations to gain market share. Using extremely shady tactics, the report also details how John D. Rockefeller Sr., the founding patriarch of the Rockefeller dynasty, gained a virtual monopoly over the U.S. energy industry by the 1880s — at least until the feds broke it up into smaller companies.

However, the Rockefellers never went anywhere, using their massive wealth to accumulate massive amounts of power across society. And today, their agenda is almost certainly more nefarious than simply the greedy pursuit of total energy-market dominance. Indeed, the Rockefeller dynasty and its allies have a long track record of promoting tyranny and globalism using whatever pretext might be most convenient, whether that be the environment or anything else. The report by E&E Legal, a market-oriented environmentalist group, does a great service by highlighting some of the history of the Rockefeller dynasty's unbridled lust for power and control.

One of the key players involved in the latest phase of scam, whether wittingly or not, was New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. Seizing on Rockefeller-funded propaganda masquerading as “journalism” alleging that Exxon knew man-made “global warming” was supposedly real, the state attorney general joined with other states' chief prosecutors to launch the “AGs United for Clean Power.” As reported by The New American and other sources, the radical coalition of rogue prosecutors immediately began going after non-profit groups in what critics said was an outlandish attack on free speech, scientific inquiry, American jurisprudence, and basic common sense. Critics and legal experts blasted Schneiderman's group as a "criminal conspiracy" to deprive Americans of their rights.

That scheme had its genesis in the summer of 2012, when two Rockefeller-funded climate-alarmist groups held a meeting in California. There, the Rockefellers' pawns and minions, including leading “climate” alarmists, plotted how best to demonize energy companies. “During the meeting, leading climate activists crafted a strategy to simultaneously target ExxonMobil through the criminal justice system and national media,” the report explains, noting that the agreed-upon tools to pursue that agenda included New York's Schneiderman and the largely Rockefeller-dominated Columbia “Journalism” School. The Rockefellers had also “long urged” Schneiderman to investigate Exxon, according to, ironically enough, a Rockefeller-funded “climate” propaganda organ run by a Rockefeller minion known as InsideClimate News.

Next came a January 2016 meeting at the Rockefeller Family Fund's headquarters that brought together key “climate” alarmists and political hacks to strategize. It was all organized and led by Rockefeller Family Fund Director Lee Wasserman and other statist radicals. The agenda of the secret meeting, according to a memo obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, was to wage war on oil companies. That would be pursued by, among other tactics, manufacturing a “scandal” by using a state prosecutor to get internal company documents, pushing efforts to have investors divest from oil companies, and applying as much political pressure as possible.

Ironically, among the goals outlined in a memo to attendees were the painting of Exxon as a “corrupt institution” in the public mind, a bid to “delegitimize” the company, and “to drive Exxon and climate into the center of the 2016 election.” They almost certainly could never have imagined that Exxon would indeed be in the center of the 2016 election — with the company's CEO, Rex Tillerson, officially nominated by president-elect Donald Trump for the powerful Secretary of State post.

Unfortunately for climate realists and skeptics tempted to laugh at the Rockefellers' failed scheme, though, Exxon and its chief have a long record of peddling climate alarmism, promoting ludicrous and totalitarian “solutions” to the alleged “problem” of CO2 (“gas of life”) emissions, and more. And of course, Exxon is actually a corporate member of the dangerous Council on Foreign Relations — a globalist and statist institution that also peddles climate alarmism and United Nations schemes, and is intimately tied to the Rockefeller dynasty.

Basically, the Rockefeller clan is the head of the climate snake. “The Rockefeller family, whose track record of advancing the climate change agenda is unrivaled, appears to have orchestrated the simultaneous media and legal assaults against ExxonMobil,” the E&E Legal report concludes. “Through their financial influence, it is posited that the Rockefellers planned, coordinated, and subsidized the combined efforts of the Columbia Journalism School and New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s investigation into ExxonMobil.”

But the worst may be yet to come if the schemes are not exposed and stopped. “The battering of ExxonMobil is only the beginning of a large, widespread, and coordinated effort to collapse the fossil fuel industry in the United States,” the report continued, pointing to e-mails from Schneiderman and his cohorts outlining a scheme to abuse the criminal justice system to “investigate” scientists and non-profit groups under fraud and anti-mafia RICO laws. (Conservative AGs noted that if “downplaying” supposed risks of alleged man-made global-warming is “fraud,” so is exaggerating the alleged risks.)

“This oppressive infringement on constitutionally protected free speech is unprecedented, and demonstrates the lengths the climate change movement will go to force their narrative down the throats of the American people,” E&E Legal concluded. “When one follows the money, the major initiatives of the green movement always lead back to the usual suspects: activist billionaires such as the Rockefellers seeking control of the energy industry.”

According to the report, the Rockefellers' ambitions go far beyond energy, though. The family members “are intent on controlling nearly every major institution in America, using philanthropy as a means of increasing their influence on the world stage under the guise of advancing various social causes,” the report found. “Their avid opposition to the very fossil fuel industry that made John D. Rockefeller America’s first billionaire shows that the Rockefellers are not political ideologues. Instead, they are mere opportunists who support political agendas convenient to enhancing their leverage in the global arena.”

Indeed, the report notes that, through the Rockefellers’ sprawling web of “family foundations, universities, and institutions, as well as huge grants to other charities,” the dynasty has “gained unprecedented influence in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, energy, and the environment.” And they are using these schemes to hijack and weaponize policy to benefit themselves, with a few exceptions who have publicly distanced themselves from the more prominent Rockefeller bosses.

“Their highly complex integration of hedge funds, interlocking boards positions, and non-profit organizations has steered public policy on these issues and provided them with foreknowledge of emerging markets and access to the developing worlds’ natural resources,” the report said, highlighting the Rockefeller fingerprints on everything from state and federal policies to UN social-engineering schemes such as Agenda 21.

Considering the evidence, there can be little doubt that the Rockefeller cabal's exploitation of alleged man-made “global warming” as the justification for its totalitarian agenda is just that — a pretext for tyranny and greedy self-interest masquerading as environmental concerns. Indeed, even back during the discredited man-made global-cooling hysteria of the 1970s, when Obama's forced abortion-touting “Science Czar” John Holdren claimed global cooling would kill a billion people, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund was pushing the exact same anti-oil agenda.

In the organization's 1977 report The Unfinished Agenda: The Citizen's Policy Guide to Environmental Issues, for example, the Rockefeller outfit demanded, among other schemes, more population control measures, a “progressively increasing gasoline tax,” an “escalating tax on natural gas consumption,” and a “similar tax” to “be applied to all fossil fuels.” Similar schemes have been promoted by the dynasty ever since, though the ostensible justification for them has changed.

Separately, the the Rockefeller Family Fund has long showered its largess on fringe “environmental” groups willing to spout the party the line ranging from the Environment Policy Institute and Friends of the Earth Foundation to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) and the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund. The Rockefeller Foundation has also donated to the NRDC, the anti-human Population Council, the World Resources Institute, and countless other “environmental” groups working to shackle humanity under the guise of “protecting” the “environment.”

Just since the year 2000, tax documents cited in the report show, the four primary Rockefeller foundations have showered tens of millions of dollars on “green” activist groups. Beneficiaries include the Energy Foundation, the Tides Foundation, the New America Foundation, the World Health Organization, the Wildlife Conservation Society, the National Resources Defense Council, the Alliance for Climate Protection, the Center for International Environmental Law, the Southern Environmental Law Center, and more.

A U.S. Senate report exposing what lawmakers described as the “Billionaires Club” and its role in the “Green” movement also revealed, among other information, that the Rockefeller Foundation is among the largest donors to “environmental” causes in the United States. Much of the funding is routed through shady “pass through” entities such as the “Energy Foundation” to shower the billionaires' money on lobbyists and unsuspecting “green” useful-idiot activists while concealing the source of the funds. Some of the outfits that have benefited, according to the report, include the American Lung Association, the Blue Green Alliance, the Environmental Defense Fund, the League of Conservation Voters, the NDRC, the Sierra Club, the Union of Concerned Scientists, and more.

Another key financier of the green scam has been Soros, a protege of the unimaginably wealthy Rothschild dynasty who admitted on TV to having no guilt about helping the National Socialists (Nazis) steal Jewish property. Through his “Open Societies Foundations,” Soros has dumped billions into “green” outfits such as the Aspen Institute, Defenders of Wildlife, Earthjustice, Green for All, the New America Foundation, Presidential Climate Action Project, the Tides Foundation, ClimateWorks Foundation, the Global Green Grants Fund, the NDRC, and more. Soros also bankrolled Schneiderman's political career, with the disgraced New York AG receiving more Soros loot than any other politician in the state.

But supposed Rockefeller concerns about the “environment” are almost certainly a ruse concealing more sinister motivations. The real agenda is more establishment control over humanity, less freedom, and a globalist system of governance. Indeed, billionaire extremist David Rockefeller, the dynasty's current patriarch, has revealed his true totalitarian colors on multiple occasions. In his 2002 autobiography Memoirs, for example, he boasts of being a conspirator working against America in favor of a one-world system.

“Some even believe we [the Rockefellers] are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as internationalists and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure — one world, if you will,” Rockefeller explains in his book. “If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.”

Before that, he showered praises on the most murderous dictatorship to plague humanity in all of recorded history. “Whatever the price of the Chinese Revolution, it has obviously succeeded, not only in producing more efficient and dedicated administration, but also in fostering a high morale and community propose,” Rockefeller claimed in a 1973 New York Times piece about a psychopath's “revolution” that murdered tens of millions of people in cold blood. “The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history.” It is no surprise that leading climate alarmists agree.

Late Hollywood filmmaker Aaron Russo, a longtime friend of Nick Rockefeller, also revealed what the dynasty was up to. After being invited by Rockefeller to join the Council on Foreign Relations, Russo refused. “The end goal is to get everybody chipped, to control the whole society, to have the bankers and the elite people control the world,” Russo said Rockefeller had told him, adding that the establishment wanted to track and control everyone on the planet.

As American citizens, the Rockefellers have a constitutionally protected right to speak freely, even to promote kooky, absurd, dangerous, deadly, and totalitarian ideas to enrich itself. However, the mainstream media also have a duty to expose the dynasty's totalitarian machinations, and they have so far failed miserably. Meanwhile, members of the political class have sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, which specifically prohibits much of the Rockefellers' self-serving totalitarian agenda from being implemented.

As the man-made global-warming theory implodes amid decades with no warming, and the theory's backers are left with egg all over their faces, it is time for Americans and perhaps even Congress to take a more serious look at the Rockefeller machine. In addition to the “climate” scam, the Rockefellers have bankrolled everything from racist eugenics and abortion to the deliberate dumbing down of the American people via so-called “education.” It is time for the light to be shined on their machinations.

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU.

Photo: Rockefeller Center in New York City

