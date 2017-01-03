Get the U.S. Out of the UN

Former Alaska Governor and 2008 vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin (shown) has said that the United States should get out of the United Nations and the UN should get out of the United States. Palin made her remarks during a December 29 interview on Breitbart News Daily with Breitbart London Editor-in-Chief Raheem Kassam.

During the interview, Palin spoke extensively about the downside of U.S. membership in the UN and called for Americans to reevaluate our membership in the world body. “I think many of us have called for America to really step up and consider what it is that we are funding and supporting via the UN, and how it works so hard really against U.S. interests, and just saying — look what the U.K. just did,” Palin said, referring to the Brexit vote wherein British citizens voted to leave the European Union.

Plain saw Britain’s Brexit vote as an inspiration for the United States to exit the UN (which some term an “Amexit”): "So when the U.K. made its move, it was just another reason to call yet again for the U.S. to get the heck out of the UN and get the UN out of the U.S. Let’s get going on putting America first so that we can sweep our own porch before telling other nations how to sweep theirs."

During the interview, Palin criticized Secretary of State John Kerry for “his desire to essentially cave to other countries,” and tied Kerry’s internationalist sentiments to the presence of the UN on U.S. soil. She observed:

So the presence of the UN here, unfortunately, just creates more fertile ground for leftist globalists like John Kerry to grow in their desire to make the U.S. continue to fund the lion’s share of this globalist circus — where bad players, including dictators, they’re going to keep griping, and complaining, and whining, and attacking us for not bending over backwards enough for their liking. Unfortunately, that’s what the UN presence here has been doing,

Though conservatives have long been critical of the UN and have advocated U.S. withdrawal from the world body, the UN came under increased condemnation on December 23 after the Security Council passed a resolution that described Israeli settlements in occupied areas of the West Bank and East Jerusalem as a “flagrant violation” of international law. The Obama administration was also criticized by the leaders of Israel and Israel’s supporters in the United States for failing to use its veto power on the Security Council to kill the resolution, but opting to abstain from the vote, thereby allowing it to pass.

We concluded our December 27 report about that UN resolution by noting:

Some people believe that when Trump take office, he will initiate a stronger pro-Israel foreign policy and use that influence at the UN — perhaps to veto resolutions such as 2334. However, given the UN’s track record, which has often been as anti-U.S. as anti-Israel, Trump would do better to begin the process of withdrawing the United States from the UN entirely.

Two days after that article was posted, Palin, in her interview, advocated precisely the same thing and suggested two ways the incoming Trump administration should handle the United Nations:

One is, I called for our next president, Donald Trump, to call for the unshackling of the political bands tying us to the UN. By exiting the UN, where injustice is actually rewarded, we then will be able to uphold America’s reputation as the leader, and as the kind and compassionate and generous nation that we are — as the nation sharing values that, when emulated by any other nation, can bring justice and equal rights to any other nation.

So I call upon President-elect Trump to lead that charge. But the other way to look at this is, is it really going to be one person, one leader’s responsibility to do so? Or is this going to be part of the revolution that we have just seen, that did elect Trump?

It’s We the People needing to step up and do it. It’s our government. It’s our money funding the lion’s share of the globalist circus. It’s We the People needing to rise up and make this a part of the revolution that we have just so benefited from.

By saying that “We the People” should rise up and make getting the United States out of the United Nations part of the political revolution that just elected Trump as president, Palin has echoed a decades-long campaign waged by The John Birch Society (JBS — the grassroots educational and action organization with which The New American is affiliated) to accomplish that goal.

A brief summary of the Get US out! of the United Nations campaign on the JBS webpage notes:

Get US Out! of the United Nations has been the signature campaign of The John Birch Society for over 50 years. The global power elites view the UN as their main vehicle for establishing, step by step, a socialistic global government controlled by themselves. Now, more than ever, we need to get the US out of the UN and the UN out of the US. Each year, we gain more support to Get US Out! Can we count on your support today?

If you’re not already a member of The John Birch Society, consider joining today! Members work together to organize local action to create the change they seek: less government, more responsibility, and — with God's help — a better world.

Palin’s advice for “We the People” to rise up and make getting the United States out of the United Nations part of the political revolution is excellent, but there is no need to reinvent the wheel by starting a new campaign to that end. Opponents of U.S. membership in the UN can take part in that signature campaign of The John Birch Society that has been going on for over 50 years.

Sometimes, it takes an outrageous act on the part of the UN to motivate someone to act. In Palin’s case, it was the Security Council’s resolution on Israel. In this writer’s case, it was the UN’s outrageous action on October 25, 1971 to expel one of its own founding members, the Republic of China, and to admit in its place the bloody communist regime known as the People’s Republic of China. Incensed by that action, and knowing about The John Birch Society's campaign to get the United States out of the UN, we immediately decided to join the JBS and work toward that end.

Readers of The New American who would like to learn more about the JBS campaign to Get US Out! of the United Nations, can visit this issues page.

Photo: AP Images

Related articles:

Top CFR Globalist Warns UN Will Get “Hammered” by Trump

Congress Planning to Defund UN as Critics Seek Full Withdrawal

After Equating Trump With ISIS, UN Freaks Out Over His Victory

CFR: To Deal With Child-raping UN Troops, UN Needs More Power

Congressman Mike Rogers Introduces Bill to Get U.S. Out of UN

#Brexit to #Amexit: Keep the Momentum Going!

U.S. Independence Attacked as Never Before by UN Interdependence

New UN Chief: Globalist, Socialist, Extremist

UN “Human Rights” Body, Run by Dictators, Ridiculed in Congress

UN “Human Rights” Boss Equates Trump, Farage With ISIS

United Nations Exploits Pseudo-“Human Rights” to Attack U.S.

Philippines President Threatens to Withdraw From UN

Trump: “Americanism, Not Globalism, Will Be Our Credo”

UN Panics Amid Growing Scandal on Child Rape by “Peace” Troops

Council On Foreign Relations Exposed