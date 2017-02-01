Wednesday, 01 February 2017

Long Time Border Patrol Veteran Discusses DHS Problems

Tom Crosby, Border Patrol veteran of 26 years, talks about the problems that have occurred within the Department of Homeland Security over the years.

Among the problems are apprehensions. Crosby specifically gets into the reasons as to why the numbers have been as low as they have been - he also sheds light onto how DHS defines the term "apprehension."

