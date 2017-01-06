N.Y. Times Aids Communist-socialist-feminist-LGBT-anarchist Plans for Inauguration Day Mayhem

“Washington D.C. — Make It Ungovernable! Protest the Presidential Inauguration.”

“Washington D.C. — Protest at the Inauguration: Stand Against Trump, War, Racism and Inequality”

Those are two of the messages of strident WeResistTrump (www.weresisttrump.com), one of the plethora of “resistance” groups that are calling for mass protests, demonstrations, marches, civil disobedience, “direct action,” and other disruptive activities before, on, and after Inauguration Day, January 20.

Who is behind WeResistTrump? The group’s website lists a single “organizer”: the Workers World Party (WWP). And who is the WWP? Not exactly a household name, the WWP is a small, hardcore communist party that has gained enormous influence over the past two decades by creating front group coalitions that exploit hot-button issues guaranteed to rile up the most combustible Clinton-Obama Democrats: open borders, LGBTQ issues, anti-war, “racial injustice,” anti-police, “social justice,” global warming, etc. The biggest coalition launched by the WWP comrades is ANSWER Coalition (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism), which has been a key leader of many aggressive (and often violent) demonstrations from the Iraq War protests to Occupy Wall Street occupations to pro-immigration (i.e., pro-illegal alien, pro-amnesty, anti-deportation) rallies to climate-change sit-ins.

Even when various events downplay (or omit altogether) the organizing leadership of WWP/ANSWER, their handprint is evident by the mere fact that a sea of black and yellow (the WWP color scheme) placards dominate the event. Here’s another “clue” for the clueless reporters of the establishment media: Those black and yellow signs invariably have “ANSWER” and “www.answercoalition.org” printed on them somewhere that is plainly visible. It’s really not that difficult; even a Journalism 101 student should be able to follow the trail.

However, as we have reported in the past (see here and here), the pro-Left major media have intentionally, studiously covered up the radical far-left nature of these organizations, in an effort to make them appear more mainstream and boost the leftist causes. Thus, for instance, the New York Times, on November 12, ran a story entitled “Protesters Take Anti-Trump Message to His Doorstep, and Plan Next Steps,” in which Times reporters in New York City, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Kansas City reported favorably on the riotous anti-Trump “protests” across the country. They refer to WWP’s veteran communist organizer Ben Becker as “an organizer with the ANSWER Coalition, an anti-war and anti-racism activist group based in New York.” C’mon, is that it? Now everyone knows that the same alleged reporters, had they been attending a pro-Trump (or other “right-wing”) rally, would have dug and probed until they found some unfortunate lad or unsuspecting lass whose brother-in-law’s uncle’s bowling buddy in 1965 was pictured in a local paper carrying the Stars and Bars in an Independence Day Parade in Mobile, Alabama. And THAT, of course, would suffice to declare that the entire event was a racist, fascist, KKK, neo-Nazi gathering, and everyone in attendance, as well as the cause for which it was called, should be subject to the deepest opprobrium. But the central role of WWP/ANSWER communists? Nothing to see here; move along. It was the same with the violent BlackLives Matter riots, where WWP/ANSWER played a leading role.

The Workers World Party is not the only totalitarian-oriented organization promoting anti-Trump mayhem for Inauguration Day — not by a long stretch. Another veteran communist group, the Revolutionary Communist Party (RCP), is a violent Marxist-Leninist organization that idolizes Chinese mass-murdering dictator Mao Tse-tung. Operating through a front organization, www.refusefascism.org, the RCP took out a full-page advertisement in the New York Times on January 4 that is noteworthy on several points. First of all is the fact that the Times ran the ad at all, inasmuch as the Times’ declared policy is, "We do not accept opinion advertisements that are attacks of a personal nature."

Really? No “attacks of a personal nature?" That’s very PC and all, but why then does the RCP ad not qualify as an attack of a personal nature? After all, it does charge Trump and Pence and the in-coming “regime” they are leading with being fascists, xenophobic nationalists, racists, and misogynists — among other execrable things.

The Times ad opens with the declaration: “NO! IN THE NAME OF HUMANITY WE REFUSE TO ACCEPT A FASCIST AMERICA!”

"Our anguish is right and just. Our anger must now become massive resistance — before Donald Trump is inaugurated and has the full reins of power in his hands," the would-be saviors of America proclaim. “We therefore call for a month of resistance that reaches a crescendo by the January 20th 2017 Inauguration,” the communist manifesto continues. “Because we refuse to accept a fascist America, millions must rise up in a resistance with a deep determination such that we create a political crisis that prevents the Trump/Pence fascist regime from consolidating its hold on the governance of society.”

“By any definition, Donald Trump is a fascist," the ad insists. "He has put together a regime who will carry out this program, and worse.”

Here is another excerpt from the advertisement, as it appeared in the Times (emphasis in the original):

The Trump Regime Must and Can Be Stopped Before It Starts!

This is not wishful thinking but could be made a reality if all who hate what is represented by this fascist regime translate our outrage into massive mobilization to create the political conditions which make this possible. We are millions.

Our only recourse now is to act together outside normal channels. Every faction within the established power structure must be forced to respond to what we do — creating a situation where the Trump/Pence regime is prevented from ruling.

“Creating a situation where the Trump/Pence regime is prevented from ruling?” That coincides with numerous other seditious appeals from leftist groups vowing to make the United States “ungovernable” in the new Trump administration. Yes, these are the same folks who feigned “horror," mimicking Hillary Clinton’s remark during the final debate that Trump’s refusal to say that he would concede defeat immediately after the Election Day count was announced was absolutely “horrifying.”

The Revolutionary Communist Party/RefuseFascism.org advertisement goes on to say (emphasis in original):

We call on each and every one who opposes what this regime stands for, and what it will do, to take part in and actively build, this resistance and refusal.

Organize. Plan. Act.

The Month of Resistance must grow to millions — becoming protests that don’t stop — where people refuse to leave, occupying public space, and more and more people stand up with conviction and courage demanding:

NO! We Refuse to Accept a Fascist America!

Who are the prominent, upstanding patriots that are leading this call to action? The ad lists a number of them, notably: Bill Ayers, unrepentant Weather Underground terrorist; Marc Lamont Hill, CNN commentator; Carl Dix, Revolutionary Communist Party activist/lecturer; Professor Cornel West, regular campus speaker companion of Carl Dix; Imam Aiyub Abdul-Baki, Justice Committee, Islamic Leadership Council of New York (the NYC Gound Zero Mosque agitator); Ed Asner, pro-communist actor; Professor Henry Giroux, Marxist exponent of “critical pedagogy”; Professor Phyllis Jackson, former Black Panther; Rosie O’Donnell, lesbian activist and “comedian.” A sterling lineup representative of a cross-section of America, no?

Here is the select list of signatories included in the ad:

Imam Aiyub Abdul-Baki, Ed Asner, Bill Ayers, Fr. Bob Bossie SCJ, Herb Boyd, Charles Burnett, Isabel Cardenas, Margaret Cho, Kia Corthron, Joe Dante, Chuck D, Carl Dix, Alex Ebert, Niles Eldredge, Kurt Elling, Eve Ensler, Charles Gaines, Merrill Garbus, Pastor Gregg L. Greer, David Gunn Jr., Lalah Hathaway, Marc Lamont Hill, Chase Iron Eyes, Everett Iron Eyes Sr., Henry Giroux, Evelyn Fox Keller, Robin D.G. Kelley, Wayne Kramer, John Landis, Julie Mehretu, Vic Mensa, Debra Messing, Jessica Care Moore, Thurston Moore, PZ Myers, Arturo O’Farrill, Michelle Phillips, Milton Saier, Yusef Salaam, Dread Scott, Michael Shannon, Danny Simmons, David Strathairn, Alice Walker, Naomi Wallace, Cornel West, Saul Williams, and thousands more.

A larger list of signatories can be found on the refusefascism.org website here.

These are the hardcore anti-Americans who just can’t accept that they have been totally rejected and repudiated in the recent elections, despite the fact that their candidate, Hillary Clinton, vastly outspent Donald Trump and had the support of all the Big Banks, Big Business, Big Labor, and Big Media. They are doubling down with even more radical rhetoric and what amounts to calls for, and endorsements of, the same riotous protesting that followed election day.

The New York Times, which did everything within its power to help Clinton and destroy Trump, is doubling down with them, escalating its attacks and providing sympathetic coverage and propaganda for the anti-Trump protesters. Again, as with its coverup of the WWP red hand behind the anti-Trump ANSWER agitators, the Times likewise covers up the RCP red hand behind the anti-Trump refusefascism.org petition and advertisement. Perhaps the esteemed “Grey Lady” is so far into her dotage that she needs a little assistance. So here’s another Journalism 101 clue for the NYT’s clueless reporters: Go to the Revolutionary Communist Party’s web page (here) which gives a history of their launch of the refusefascism.org and a detailed explanation their strategy/program. Here are a few more free-of-charge “clues” that seem to evade the Times reporters: The appearance of a mass of identical posters, placards, and banners, along with identical chants, in cities all across the country, bespeaks organization, not spontaneity. And when those posters/placards/banners all have the same RCP Red/Black or Red/Yellow color schemes and bear RCP and www.revcom.us labels, it’s a fairly good “clue” that the RCP is playing a prominent role. Add to this the conspicuous communist symbols — clenched fist, hammer & sickle, red star — and, well, how many clues does one need? If that does not suffice, it is a fairly simple matter to interview the RCP militants leading the chants; they’re usually more than ecstatic to proclaim the RCP’s unique role as the vanguard of the people.

A few years ago the Times was exposed for giving the Soros-funded, ultra-left MoveOn.org a special cut-rate deal (reduced by more than half) on a full-page advertisement, something they would never think of doing, of course, for, say, a pro-life, pro-gun, or Tea Party group. They should have a right in the free market, naturally, to discriminate in favor of their soul mates. But realizing it would expose the phoniness of their claimed “objectivity” and political “neutrality,” they backtracked, claimed the discount had been a clerical error (a $77,000 one!) and asked MoveOn.org to cough up the rest of the funds to cover the normal ad price. We do not know whether the Times has again given preferential pricing for the ads of its anti-Trump comrades in arms, but that probably is not necessary, since the professional AstroTurf protesters seem to be swimming in cash.

Similarly, the Times had no problem with publishing a virulently anti-Catholic ad by atheists of the Freedom From Religion Foundation that included offensive cartoon caricatures of the pope. When Jewish activist Pamela Geller and the American Freedom Defense Initiative attempted to purchase an ad using text almost verbatim to the anti-Catholic ad but substituting Islam for Catholicism, and cartoons of an imam and the Koran, the Times refused the ad.

However, the Times’ notorious bias and proclivity for partisanship, censorship, and disinformation seems to be only getting worse, although that may have seemed at one time to be impossible. Here’s one example out of the many daily candidates that could be cited to illustrate the Times’ far-left lunacy, in this case with regard to the paper’s overt support for the globalist-funded communist-socialist-Marxist-anarchist effort to make America “ungovernable”: “The Anti-Inauguration,” by Charles M. Blow, which appeared on January 5.

Blow, like many of the Times’ columnists, reporters, and editors, has been obsessed with attacking, first, Trump the candidate, and now, Trump the president-elect. He has devoted most (if not all) of his recent vintage diatribes to slamming the GOP standard bearer and all he represents. In his January 5 column, Blow calls Trump “a demi-fascist” and refers to his coming inauguration as “the impending Day of Darkness.” He urges Americans to “Protest” by joining in the demonstrations planned by organizations such as Not My President and Women’s March on Washington, both of which are endorsed and promoted by not only the Revolutionary Communist Party and Workers World Party, but also the Communist Party USA and the International Socialist Organization, a militant Trotskyite communist group. Of course, none of these affiliations will be mentioned by the Times, CNN, or the rest of the establishment media echo chamber.

However, these media enablers must be held to account when (not if) the seasoned communist riot-makers they are promoting initiate bloody insurrection and fiery chaos in the streets of our cities.

