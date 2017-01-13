Trump Under Fire From Political, Intel, and Media Enemies

That President-elect Donald Trump is hated and feared by the power base of both political parties and the current leadership of the intelligence community is no surprise to anyone who has been following the news over the past few months. Recent events related to the spurious “dossier” appended to the intelligence community’s report of alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections show just how deep that hatred and fear run.

Every once in a while, the political insiders who have spent their careers working against the best interests of America make admissions against interest. Some of those admissions are more shocking than others. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) issued a “warning” — or threat, depending on one’s perspective — to Trump the week before the intelligence community added the “dossier” to its official report.

Speaking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, Schumer said Trump was “really dumb” to take on the intelligence community the way he has. “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday to get back at you,” Schumer said, adding, “So, even for a practical, supposedly hard-nosed businessman, he is being really dumb to do this.” Schumer, who ranks among the most liberal of the liberal and has a cumulative score of 13 percent in the Freedom Index published by The New American, went on to say that while he did not know what in the “six ways from Sunday” list of tactics the intelligence community might use, he felt sure something was coming, because “from what I am told, they are very upset with how he has treated them and talked about them.”

And it is not just Democrats who hate and fear the president-elect; many in the GOP camp have demonstrated their ire as well. Senator John McCain (R-Ariz..), who — while ostensibly a Republican — does a wonderful impression of a Democrat (and has close ties to the military-industrial complex), has offered the information that he gave the “dossier” to the FBI. While admitting that he did not know "if it is credible or not,” he told CNN, “I thought [the information] deserved to be delivered to the FBI, the appropriate agency of government,” adding, “It doesn't trouble me because I don't know if it is accurate or not. I have no way of corroborating that. The individual gave me the information. I looked at it. After receiving that information I took it to the FBI.” Of course, the FBI and other intelligence agencies were already in possession of the document before McCain did his supposedly patriotic duty which he described as “what any citizen should do.”

As The New American previously reported, Director of National Intelligence James Clapper has admitted that the “document is not a U.S. Intelligence Community product” and that the intelligence community “has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable.”

According to a report by CNN (for what that’s worth), the document was the product of a political opposition research firm in Washington hired to dig up dirt on Trump. Anonymous 4Chan posters claim they created the document out of thin air as a prank. Whatever the actual source of the alleged dossier, Trump’s enemies in politics, the intelligence community, and media have used it to attack him in the last few days before he assumes the presidency. The air is thick with the smell of their hatred and fear.

From their perspective, Trump's enemies in politics, the intelligence community, and media have good reason to hate and fear him. For instance, he has promised to derail the globalist agenda of so-called free trade so loved by political insiders on both sides of the aisle, has said he will shake up the intelligence community — which he has accused (both before and since this recent debacle) of corruption and ineptitude, and has blasted the liberal mainstream media as tools of the establishment. Now, all three are coming after him with everything they've got.

As more of the story comes to light, it is increasingly apparent that Schumer’s “warning,” McCain’s “patriotism,” and the liberal mainstream media’s “reporting” all have one thing in common: the goal to either stop Trump or hamstring his presidency. Of course, with the stakes getting higher and higher, it may well be that, as Glenn Greenwald wrote for The Intercept, their plan is “certain to backfire” on them.

Photo: AP Images