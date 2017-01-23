Trump's First 100 Days

Prior to entering the White House, Donald Trump pledged an energetic “100-day action plan to Make America Great Again.” How much will he be able to accomplish, and how will his accomplishments compare to his promises? To shed light on these questions, we survey President Trump’s executive orders and other actions as president in the following chronology, updated daily.

Day 2 (Sat., Jan. 21)

• Visiting the CIA: Visiting the headquarters of the Central Intelligence Agency on his first full day as president, Trump said, “There is nobody that feels stronger about the intelligence community and the CIA than Donald Trump." He also told the crowd: “So I can only say that I am with you 1,000%. And the reason you’re my first stop is that, as you know, I have a running war with the media. They are among the most dishonest human beings on Earth…. And they sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the intelligence community. And I just want to let you know, the reason you’re the number one stop is exactly the opposite.” His remarks at CIA headquarters notwithstanding, Trump has been critical of the intelligence community and its treatment of him, saying in a January 11 press conference that leaking “information that turned out to be so false and fake” was “something that Nazi Germany would have done.” His remarks were in reference to an unsubstantiated “dossier” added to the intelligence community’s report of alleged Russian interference in the recent U.S. presidential election. For more information about the chasm between Trump and the intelligence community, see here, here, and here.

Day 1 (Fri., Jan. 20)

• Inaugural speech: At his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States, President Donald Trump put the globalist establishment that has been selling out America for so long on notice: The American people are back in charge. Quoting the Bible and acknowledging God the Creator as the true source of America's protection, Trump did not mince words when he described the betrayal of America by the self-appointed establishment. But starting today, Trump said the “historic movement” that propelled his campaign to victory against the entire establishment apparatus was ready to ensure that America will come first. “From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land,” Trump said. “From this moment on, it’s going to be America First.” No doubt globalists and establishment types — in both parties — were left squirming in their seats at the thought of it all. For more information, click here.

• Executive order on ObamaCare: After his inauguration, President Trump signed an executive order for “minimizing the economic burden” of ObamaCare. “It is the policy of my Administration to seek the prompt repeal of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act [ObamaCare],” the order states. "In the meantime, pending such repeal, it is imperative for the executive branch … take all actions consistent with law to minimize the unwarranted economic and regulatory burdens of the Act, and prepare to afford the States more flexibility and control to create a more free and open healthcare market.”

• Other first-day executive actions: President Trump signed a law passed by Congress to grant retired General James Mattis a waiver to legally serve as Trump's secretary of defense, required by law because the Marine was still in military service less than seven years ago. He signed documents making his cabinet picks official. For more information about Trump's actions during as first day as president as well as his agenda, click here.