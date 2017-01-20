PRESIDENT TRUMP – Protests Fizzle, Fail to Stop Inauguration

Dozens of radical groups had pledged to bring hundreds of thousands of “protesters” to Washington, D.C. to “disrupt” the inauguration of Donald J. Trump and wreak havoc on the new administration. However, the inauguration ceremony went off without a hitch, and the demonstrators, who were kept some distance away, were mostly invisible and inaudible during the broadcast of the solemn event.

When President-elect Trump approached the microphone to take the oath of office, protester chants, yells, and whistles could be heard (faintly, in the background) on the live broadcasts, but one of our reporters who was there in person said he did not hear the chants from his position on the Capitol Mall. Patrick Krey, who was tweeting comments and photos for The New American from the Inaugural events at #InaugurationDay, told us the security appeared to be successfully keeping the disrupters from breaking through the police lines and he had not heard any of the protester noise during the ceremonies.

It would appear, from what we have seen thus far, that the organized Left’s much-hyped plans for massive demonstrations and civil disobedience have fizzled, much like Hillary Clinton’s campaign. However, even though Donald Trump is now officially President Trump, there may still be serious trouble in the streets — in Washington, D.C. and many other cities across the country, where socialist, communist, anarchist, environmentalist, LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter, and open borders activists have vowed to re-enact the days of rioting that followed Trump’s victory on Election Day, November 8. As Steve Byas reported for The New American on Wednesday, the undercover videos of Project Veritas exposed the criminal plans of DisruptJ20 organizers to, among other things, obstruct Trump inaugural events by using butyric acid gas and setting off hotel fire alarms and fire-sprinkler systems.

Footage shot by Media Research Center and CNSNews.com shortly before the inaugural events Friday morning shows protestors vandalizing local businesses, destroying a limousine with hammers, spray-painting on walls and windows, smashing kiosks, and chanting “no cops, no borders, fight law and order.” Most of the roving band several dozen are clad in black, many with masked faces, and carrying communist and anarchist flags and banners. Many are armed with hammers, ice hammers, and steel pipes.

As President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their entourage walked in the Inaugural Parade up Pennsylvania Avenue toward the White House, violent protests erupted nearby and police flash grenades and tear gas were employed against disrupters. Fox News reporter Griff Jenkins and his camera crew were engulfed in the fast-moving clashes between police and DisruptJ20 activists. (Caution: This video includes graphic language.)

The Women’s March on Washington, which is expected to be one of the largest anti-Trump events, will take place on Saturday, January 21. Scheduled speakers for the event include the usual far-left of the angry estrogen brigade: Gloria Steinem, Angela Davis, Cecile Richards, Michael Moore, Van Jones, and Melissa Harris-Perry. Its top sponsors are: Planned Parenthood, NARAL, Natural Resources Defense Council, the ACLU, Emily’s List, MoveOn.org, Human Rights Campaign, and the American Federation of Teachers/AFL-CIO.

Amanda Golpuch at The Guardian tweeted on January 20: “Planes, trains and buses full of women are headed to Washington DC ahead of tomorrow’s Women’s March on Washington.” Feminist blogger and New York Magazine columnist Ann Friedman tweeted a photo with the caption:

“THIS IS WHAT a plane full of women who are ready to resist the Trump agenda LOOKS LIKE.”

Other protests/riots/disruptions planned by the violence-prone Revolutionary Communist Party, the Workers World Party,

And the Communist Party USA are scheduled to run throughout next week — and beyond.

Photo at top showing protest in Washington, D.C., on Inauguration Day: AP Images

Related videos:

Violence Planned for Trump Inauguration Exposed

Inauguration or Coup: Which Will It Be?

N.Y. Times Aids Communist-socialist-feminist-LGBT-anarchist Plans for Inauguration Day Mayhem

Selective Editing: CNN Changes Trump's Message About Russian Hacking

CNN and BuzzFeed Run "Fake News" in Attempt to Damage Trump

War Declared: The Intelligence Community v Trump

Trump's "Sting Operation" Reveals Intel Leaks to Media

Trump Under Fire From Political, Intel, and Media Enemies

Trump Victory Proves “Mainstream” Media Is Globalist Fringe

Nazi Collaborator Soros Continues Multi-pronged War on Trump, Calls Him “Would-be Dictator”