Anti-Trump “Women’s March” — Celebrity Profanity, Media Duplicity

The much-hyped Women’s March on Washington delivered the big anti-Trump crowds and anti-Trump message its organizers hoped for. But this “success” may turn out to be counterproductive, since the images, profanity, hatred, and incivility projected by the participants will only serve to further polarize America. Moreover, it will confirm to millions of Americans that the liberal-left elites living in the Hollywood-Manhattan-D.C. Beltway-San Francisco bubble are completely out of touch with the concerns of real people and real families.

Michael Moore, Madonna, Van Jones, Ashley Judd, Gloria Steinem, Scarlett Johannson, Planned Parenthood, Revolutionary Communist Party, Communist Party USA, Workers World Party — these are the folks who represent the “real” America? These pampered, privileged, perfumed brats? For all their talk about representing the majority, seeking unity, and opposing the hatred and prejudice allegedly represented by Donald Trump, the leading voices of the Women’s March on Washington proved to be the voices of an extreme radical minority, spouting vitriol and malice.

Madonna, the tramp/vamp who has ridden vulgarity to fame and fortune, delivered a rant in which she admitted she has contemplated terrorism against the new president, fantasizing about blowing up the White House. “Yes, I am angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna shouted to the hundreds of thousands of march attendees in Washington, DC on Saturday, the day after President Trump’s inauguration. She began her tirade, laced with repeated F-bombs, with the empty proclamation: “Welcome to the revolution of love!” (The short clip in the video below does not include the vulgar language.)

Of course, “love” will not be extended to President Trump, Republicans, or anyone who disagrees with the “tolerance” agenda. “[Welcome] to the rebellion, to our refusal as women to accept this new age of tyranny,” she shouted, “where not just women are in danger, but all marginalized people, where being uniquely different right now might truly be considered a crime.” Painting a picture of totalitarian Trumpian darkness, she called the throng to action. “The revolution starts here; the fight for the right to be free, to be who we are, to be equal,” she screamed. “It took this horrific moment of darkness to wake us the f*** up.”

Demonstrating her commitment to tolerance and diversity, the potty-mouthed pop tart declared: “And to our detractors that insist that this march will never add up to anything, f*** you! F*** you.”

Actress/activist Ashley Judd was equally intolerant, strutting histrionically across the stage and denouncing President Trump as a racist, misogynist Nazi. “I am a nasty woman,” she began, a mocking reference to Candidate Trump’s remark about Hillary Clinton being “such a nasty woman.” “I am not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust,” Judd continued, “whose words are a death trap to America, Electoral College-sanctioned hate speech contaminating this National Anthem. I am not as nasty as a confederate flags being tattooed across my city. Maybe the South actually is going to rise again, maybe for some, but it never really fell. Blacks are still in shackles and graves just for being black. Slavery has been reinterpreted as the prison system in front of people who seek melanin as animal skin. I am not as nasty as a swastika painted on a pride flag and I didn’t know devils could be resurrected, but I feel Hitler in these streets. A mustache traded for a toupee. Nazis renamed as the cabinet….” (Warning: the video below includes vulgar content.)

Did Madonna’s fantasizing about bombing the Trump White House rouse any media condemnation? Did Hillary Clinton, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or Charles Schumer demand that she recant the statement and clarify that she didn’t really mean to infer she would engage in violence? Did feminist leaders publicly admonish Ashley Judd and other speakers to lay off the vitriolic name-calling? No, no, and no. There has been no effort to moderate the incendiary rhetoric and no granting of any of the usual presidential “honeymoon” to the new occupant of the Oval Office. If anything, the Democrats and the establishment media seem determined to intensify the attack mode they have been in all during the election cycle.

Very importantly, the anti-Trump “mainstream” media bent over backwards to hide the fact that much of the organizing for the Women’s March on Washington was carried out by hardcore radicals of the ANSWER Coalition (a project of the communist Workers World Party, the Revolutionary Communist Party, and the Communist Party USA.

Moreover, besides clearly reporting favorably on the Women’s March and other protests, the major network broadcasters and newspapers also failed to mention that George Soros and other billionaire radicals and major tax-exempt foundations were underwriting these “grassroots” demonstrations against Trump. Apparently in the interest of appearing “balanced,” the New York Times allowed journalist Asra Q. Nomani a small corner of print to expose the money behind the celebrated rent-a-mob demonstrations in the nation’s capital and other major cities. Nomani, a feminist Muslim from India, is a former instructor in journalism at Georgetown University and has written for the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, Slate, and Time. Her January 20 piece for the New York Times is titled “Billionaire George Soros has ties to more than 50 ‘partners’ of the Women’s March on Washington.” Her subtitle to the article reads: “What is the link between one of Hillary Clinton’s largest donors and the Women’s March? Turns out, it’s quite significant.”

According to Nomani, “the march really isn’t a ‘women’s march.’ It’s a march for women who are anti-Trump.” “As someone who voted for Trump,” says Nomani, “I don’t feel welcome, nor do many other women who reject the liberal identity-politics that is the core underpinnings of the march, so far, making white women feel unwelcome, nixing women who oppose abortion and hijacking the agenda.”

To better understand the underpinnings of the march, writes Nomani, “I stayed up through the nights this week, studying the funding, politics and talking points of the some 403 groups that are ‘partners’ of the march. Is this a non-partisan ‘Women’s March’?” She answers that question by pointing out that “Soros has funded, or has close relationships with, at least 56 of the march’s ‘partners,’ including ‘key partners’ Planned Parenthood, which opposes Trump’s anti-abortion policy, and the National Resource Defense Council, which opposes Trump’s environmental policies. The other Soros ties with ‘Women’s March’ organizations include the partisan MoveOn.org (which was fiercely pro-Clinton), the National Action Network (which has a former executive director lauded by Obama senior advisor Valerie Jarrett as ‘a leader of tomorrow’ as a march co-chair and another official as ‘the head of logistics’). Other Soros grantees who are ‘partners’ in the march are the American Civil Liberties Union, Center for Constitutional Rights, Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.”

Of course, the same media reporters and pundits that commented breathlessly in favor of the anti-Trump “Women’s March” demonstrations in Washington, D.C. and elsewhere on January 21 — and gave them build-up hype for weeks prior to the events — failed to mention the tens of thousands of pro-life demonstrators who showed up for the annual Walk For Life West Coast in San Francisco on the same day.

And if the past is any indication, the same media that has showered the anti-Trump, pro-abortion rantings of the “Women’s March” with positive, free publicity, will once again ignore the massive annual March for Life 2017 scheduled for this coming Friday, January 27, in Washington, D.C.,marking the U.S. Supreme Court’s infamous Roe v. Wade ruling legalizing abortion throughout the United States.

Photo of Women's March on Washington: AP Images

Related articles:

PRESIDENT TRUMP — Protests Fizzle, Fail to Stop Inauguration

President Trump Unveils Plans to Undo Much of Obama's Damage

President Trump Cites Bible in Unity Call; Touts “America First”

Violence Planned for Trump Inauguration Exposed

Inauguration or Coup: Which Will It Be?

N.Y. Times Aids Communist-socialist-feminist-LGBT-anarchist Plans for Inauguration Day Mayhem

Nazi Collaborator Soros Continues Multi-pronged War on Trump, Calls Him “Would-be Dictator”