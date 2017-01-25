Women’s March Organizer Linda Sarsour Under Fire for Radical Islamist-Terrorist Ties

The day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Linda Sarsour ascended the global stage at the Women’s March on Washington. Although not as famous as other speakers — Madonna, Michael Moore, Gloria Steinem, Ashley Judd, Angela Davis, Van Jones — she is proving to be equally controversial. Sarsour (shown), a co-chair of the march, is a “Muslim feminist” and well-known Soros-funded activist in New York City, where she is executive director of the Arab American Association of New York (AAANY) and a director of the New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC), a radical migrant-refugee “rights” organization. She is also, say critics, connected to jihadi terrorists, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and ISIS, and she is a self-proclaimed advocate of Sharia law for America.

Whereas Madonna talked about blowing up the Trump White House and Ashley Judd's vulgar rant charged Donald Trump with misogyny, violence, slavery and racism, Linda Sarsour is uncomfortably close to terrorists who actually blow things (and people) up, and an ideology that promotes misogyny, violence, slavery, and racism.

“As-salmu alaykum, may peace be upon you brothers and sisters,” the hajib-wearing Sarsour declared in her screeching harangue to the Women’s March (see video below). But her greetings of peace did not extend to President of the United States Donald Trump, as she soon made clear. “I stand here before you unapologetically Muslim American, unapologetically Palestinian-American,” she said, before shrieking, “I will respect the presidency, but I will not respect this president of the United States of America!”

The march organizer went on to accuse President Trump of winning the White House “on the backs of Muslims and black people and undocumented people and Mexicans and people with disabilities, and on the backs of women.”

Linda Sarsour, a rising media darling, was honored as a “Champion of Change” this past year by President Obama and was a delegate to the Democratic National Convention. However, despite her repeated claims of devotion to “democracy,” Linda Sarsour has demonstrated an affinity for totalitarian Islamist ideology. An article by Chuck Ross at the Daily Caller features a photo of Linda Sarsour posing with Salah Sarsour, an accused financier of the Hamas terrorist group, at the recent 15th annual convention of the Muslim American Society and Islamic Circle of North America. Although the two share the same surname, it is not confirmed that they are blood-related.

According to Ross, an FBI memo related to the terrorism-financing trial of the Holy Land Foundation, implicated Salah Sarsour and his brother Jamil in the criminal Hamas-funding scheme. “The FBI memo stated that the Sarsours passed money in $1,000 and $2,000 increments to a Hamas operative named Adel Awadallah through their Milwaukee furniture store,” Ross writes. “Awadallah was a commander in the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ militant wing.”

The Daily Caller story continues:

Salah Sarsour met Awadallah in 1995 while serving an eight month prison sentence in Israel for supporting Hamas.

Sarsour has not been charged with any crimes in the U.S. His brother Jamil was arrested and charged in 2003 with money laundering after returning back to the U.S. from Israel. He served a four year jail sentence for his work for Hamas.

According to a sympathetic article on Linda Sarsour in 2004 for the Columbia Journalism Review, she has at least three relatives in jail for terrorist-related charges.

The article reads:

As the presidential election grew near, Linda Sarsour sat in her small office at the Arab-American Association in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, looking at the photos of two thickly bearded young Arabs on the front page of an Arabic-language newspaper.

The paper carried fervent slogans calling on young people to become martyrs in the conflict with Israel.

Sarsour, a 24-year-old Palestinian-American, sighed. One of the men, she said, was a cousin who has been in Israeli jails for 25 years. The other man, she said, was a family friend serving a 99-year prison sentence in Israel.

Her brother-in-law, she said, is also serving a 12-year sentence, accused of being an activist in the Hamas.

While it would not be fair to assume guilt by relation or association, there seems to be plenty of additional evidence to indicate that Linda Sarsour is uncomfortably comfortable in the company of terrorist supporters.

A report by Alex Van Ness at the website counterjihad.com this past July notes troubling ties between Linda Sarsour and Abbas Hamideh, who is not only co-founder of the Palestinian organization Al-Awda, but also a supporter of the Hezbollah terrorist group. Van Ness notes:

Al-Awda co-founder and Hezbollah fan, Abbas Hamideh, categorizes Jews as either “real Jews” or “Zionists.” He regularly praises Hezbollah and their leader Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, calling him “the most honorable man on the face of the earth.” Additionally, Hamideh calls for the entire region to be ethnically cleansed of Jews (all in the name of ‘justice’ of course).

[Linda] Sarsour has more than just a third degree association with Al-Awda and Hamideh. She has attended numerous rallies sponsored by Al-Awda; promoted and solicited donations for their events; and she has spoken at their rallies. You can regularly find Sarsour and Hamideh playfully teasing each other on Twitter.

Linda Sarsour, Abbas Hamideh, and Al-Awda joined with the communist-organized ANSWER Coalition this past fall for a National Palestine Solidarity Demonstration in Washington, D.C. Sarsour shared the podium there with Professor Cornel West (longtime Marxist and close associate of the Revolutionary Communist Party) and Diana Buttu (former spokesperson for the terrorist Palestine Liberation Organization, PLO).

A post by Joe Hoft at Gateway Pundit on January 23 features a photo of Linda Sarsour flashing the distinctive hand signal used by ISIS terrorists and their supporters.

Several women journalists have posted articles noting the utter hypocrisy of the “feminist” organizers of the Women’s March allying the cause with radical Muslims.

Writing at The Federalist, Shireen Qudosi, a Sufi Muslim, called the Women’s March “a Frankenstein’s monster of identity politics.”

“Although she thinks a President Trump will turn back the clock 300 years, Linda Sarsour forgets that Islam never left the Middle Ages in its view of women,” writes Ms. Qudosi, in her post titled “Linda Sarsour’s Muslim Identity Politics Epitomize Feminism’s Hypocrisy.” Qudosi, who is of Afghan and South Asian ancestry, does not suffer lightly the lunacy of militant “feminists” who embrace the unalloyed misogyny of Islam. The absurdity of radical ant-Trump white women in Germany chanting “Allahu Akbar” ("Allah is Greatest" — see video here) is beyond caricature.

Qudosi writes:

A Frankenstein’s monster of identity politics, the Women’s March on Washington heaved through the streets of DC one day after the inauguration in a fit of depraved hypocrisy.

That hypocrisy shadows activist and National Co-Chair of the Women’s March Linda Sarsour. In the past Sarsour has railed against women spotlighting misogyny in the Muslim world. She openly advocates for including sharia law in the United States. Yet sharia law would dwarf her march’s half a million turnout to 250,000, because under sharia a woman’s testimony is worth half that of a man’s.

Sharia law would also punish the female protestors for vulgarity in publicly displaying “p[***]y caps” and other brazen symbols of womanhood. It would also allow men to beat their wives and daughters for participating in the protest.

Linda Sarsour is an avid promoter of Sharia law. Cristina Laila at Gateway Pundit has posted two of Sarsour’s Sharia tweets here.

“You’ll know when you are living under Sharia Law if suddenly all your loans & credit cards become interest free. Sounds nice, doesn’t it?” she tweeted on May 12, 2015. “If you are still paying interest than Sharia Law hasn’t taken over America. #justsaying,” she again tweeted on the same day.

“I reached out to Linda Sarsour on Twitter to confront her about the utter abuses of women under Islam,” Cristina Laila writes. “I also brought up the fact that child marriage is abhorrent yet sanctioned under Sharia law.” How did Sarsour respond when asked “if she denounces these abuses?”

Laila reproduced Sarsour’s Twitter reply: “You are blocked from following @lsarsour and viewing @lsarsour’s Tweets.” So much for dialog and debate!

Asra Q. Nomani is another female journalist who finds Linda Sarsour and the Women’s March militants to be insufferable hypocrites. As we reported previously, Nomani, a Muslim from India, did some basic research and found that dozens of the organizations sponsoring the Women’s March on Washington are funded by George Soros, Hillary Clinton’s biggest donor.

Media to the Defense of Islamist Darling

When critics began pointing out Sarsour’s radical Islamist ties, her media allies immediately jumped into action.

“Women's March Organizer Linda Sarsour Is Under Attack on Social Media,” screamed the headline at Elle, the bible of the fashionista set. “Less than 48 hours after the worldwide event, one of the women who helped plan it is facing Islamophobic attacks,” declared the subtitle of the Elle article by Mattie Kahn. “One of the organizers of the Women's March is under attack this morning, following reports from conservative news sites like The Daily Caller that accused her of having ties to terrorists. Linda Sarsour, a Muslim-American woman, has been an activist for decades and is widely respected for her dedication to progressive causes…. People have already rallied around her this morning, tweeting #IMarchWithLinda to share their support.”

Predictably, the Huffington Post responded with an almost identical headline and subhead: “Women’s March Organizer Targeted By Vicious Islamophobic Attacks Online; After Muslim activist Linda Sarsour was trolled, thousands showed support with #IMarchWithLinda.”

More “solidarity” from Democracy Now!: “#IMarchWithLinda Goes Viral, in Response to Islamophobic Attacks Against Linda Sarsour.”

Here’s Time’s offering on the subject: “The Internet Defends Women’s March Organizer Accused of Having Ties to Terror”

And at BuzzFeed: “People Are Rallying In Support Of A Women’s March Organizer After Right-Wing Attacks”

And, as to be expected, more of the same from Media Matters, the Soros-funded, left-wing media “watchdog”: “Fake News Purveyors Run With Bigoted Attacks On Women’s March Organizer And Google Helps Them Profit.”

Now that they have conquered Washington, D.C., perhaps the courageous “Champion of Change” and her feminist cohorts will take their “Women’s March” on the road to challenge misogyny, patriarchy, and “rape culture” in other bastions of male privilege — such as Tehran, Mecca, Riyadh, Bagdad, Tripoli, Cairo, and Benghazi? Yeah, right.

