European Anti-Globalists Join Forces to Take Back Countries

Emboldened by the British “Brexit” vote to leave the European Union and President Donald Trump's historic victory over the globalist establishment, European political leaders opposed to globalism and the establishment met in Koblenz, Germany, over the weekend to cement their alliance and plan for potential victories in the months ahead. The gathering, organized by the pro-sovereingty “Europe of Nations and Freedom” alliance, featured senior leaders in the anti-establishment movement from across the continent. They vowed to join forces in the fight against the transnational elite.

All of the speakers and political heavyweights at the conference vowed that 2017 would be the year that European patriots take back their nations and freedoms from the autocratic establishment and its increasingly totalitarian EU super-state. But if the “reporting” by the establishment's propaganda organs is any indication of what to expect, the globalist establishment has no intention of surrendering its grip on power without a dirty fight. In fact, lies and smears were the order of the day for most of the establishment media reporting on the summit.

Among the attendees and speakers were a diverse group of European political leaders who, despite their differences on numerous policy issues, are united in demanding a return of national sovereignty and liberty from the power-hungry EU to their own nations and peoples. Many want to allow their nations' citizens to hold democratic votes on whether to continue membership in the EU. Others just want out. All of them said the dangerous “open borders” experiment pursued by globalists in Brussels needs to be halted. High on the list of concerns was the ongoing tsunami of Islamic immigration into Europe.

Speaking at the event were some of Europe's rising political stars, including more than a few who have spoken out against what they say is the Islamic threat facing Europe. One of the stars of the show was Marine Le Pen (shown above), leader of the anti-establishment, anti-EU, pro-national sovereignty, pro-Big Government French National Front party. “2016 was the year the Anglo-Saxon world woke up,” declared Le Pen, who is currently leading in French presidential polls and may well be the next president of France. “In 2017, I am sure, the people of continental Europe will wake up. It's no longer a question of if, but when.”

The crowd cheered her comments about the looming European uprising against the EU and the globalist establishment, echoed by numerous other speakers. She also blasted the open borders that have allowed millions of Islamic immigrants from Africa and the Middle East to flood into Europe in recent years. “No one asked the Germans what they think of this immigration policy,” she fumed, calling for a restoration of borders and the preservation of national identities. “I love Germany because it's Germany. I love France because it's French. Long live the nations of Europe! Long live the Europe of nations.”

“The day after my election, I will address the European Union and ask for the return of our four sovereign powers,” she explained, citing control over national territory, currency, economy, and law. “Without those there is no freedom for the people and no capacity to implement the necessary reforms, because it is not about allowing a self-declared supranational structure to remove the laws that the people decided on.” The French leader also highlighted the similarities between surging European movements and Donald Trump's campaign.

A key theme of the Koblenz summit was unity among anti-globalist, anti-establishment parties across Europe. “We've fought separately in each of our countries. But now we're united,” Le Pen said, adding that the emerging alliance was joined “for the patriotism, sovereignty and identity of our nations.” The conference organizer, the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF), is a grouping of political parties in the EU's pseudo-parliament created by LePen and her National Front in 2015. The alliance currently has 40 members of the EU's pseudo-legislature coming from nine different member states across the bloc. But not all of the attendees or speakers at the recent conference were actually members of the ENF.

Another key speaker at the summit was Frauke Petry, the co-leader of Germany's relatively new pro-freedom, pro-national sovereignty party known as Alternative for Germany (AfD). Among other concerns, Petry slammed the avalanche of immigrants flooding into Germany, blasting the German government for inviting “hundreds of thousands, millions, of mostly illiterate young men from a far and partly violent culture to invade our continent.” The party is already represented in most state Parliaments, and based on current polls showing its support at around 15 percent, is almost certain to enter the national Parliament after the upcoming election in September.

Immigration is the key issue in Germany right now, she said. “Mass migration is sold to us as diversity,” she continued. “Well, we don't want this diversity that Brussels dictates to us. Together with patriots of Europe, the nation state will come back. But we have to be courageous to rethink Europe and Europe's freedom.” Attendees shouted “Merkel must go, Merkel must go” and blasted the “lying media” for distorting the truth and for outright fabrications.

Dutch Freedom Party chief Geert Wilders, currently leading in the polls and potentially a future prime minister of the Netherlands, said it was time for open borders zealot German Chancellor Angela Merkel to leave power. “Yesterday a new America, today Koblenz and tomorrow a new Europe,” declared Wilders, praising the “many German patriots” in attendance and calling for them to “stand against the new totalitarianism that threatens us today.” “We are at the beginning of a Patriotic Spring across Europe, and also here in Germany.”

Citing surveys, Wilders explained that billions of people from the Third World were hoping to flood into the West in the years ahead. “And all our European countries are faced with the question of their existence,” he said, noting that EU governments have allowed millions of people to flood into Europe uncontrollably as part of a “dangerous open-borders” policy. “Friends, liberty requires eternal vigilance. And this applies also to the truth. And Solzhenitsyn added that — I quote — truth seldom is sweet; it is almost invariably bitter. And let us hear the bitter truth: Our leaders have lost their ability to recognize danger and understand the truth, because they no longer value freedom.”

The firebrand Dutch lawmaker also said almost all of the establishment political parties were “promoting our Islamization,” which he said meant “infidels,” women, and freedom were all at risk. “It breaks my heart when I see that people have become strangers in their own land — almost everywhere in Europe,” Wilders added, blasting Islamist terror and saying “many normal people are afraid” to speak their minds. “But it is our country; it's not their country — it's our country. And it is unacceptable that you fear for the future of your children, that women are afraid, that Jews, ex-Muslims, Christians fear for their safety.”

Speaking in apocalyptic language, but expressing optimism amid Trump's victory and recent developments in Europe as the “people of the West are awakening,” Wilders said there was light at the end of the tunnel. “History calls on you to save Germany. History calls on us all to save Europe. To save our own humanistic Judeo-Christian culture and civilization, our liberties, our nations, the future of our children,” he said. “And we have no choice. We will do it.”

Among other policies, Wilders highlighted making borders safe again and stopping mass immigration, as well as restoring national sovereignty, national currencies, and self-government. “We are fed up with the Europhiles in Brussels, who want to abolish our countries and impose an undemocratic super-state, in which we become a single multicultural society,” he added. “To this Europe we say no! We stand for a Europe of national states and freedom! We will take our countries back. We will make sure that our countries will stay ours.” Using Trump-style rhetoric, he concluded by saying that 2017 would be the year of “liberation” via a “non-violent political revolution” he dubbed the “Patriotic Spring.”

Other top speakers at the summit included the secretary-general of the Freedom Party (FPÖ) of Austria, Harald Vilimsky. Despite the herculean efforts of the globalist establishment in Vienna and Brussels, the Freedom Party almost won the Austrian presidency. As Austria continues to be swamped with Islamic immigrants and EU decrees, the party is expected to continue its surge in popularity.

Another political leader speaking at the summit was Matteo Salvini of Italy's anti-EU Northern League party. Like many other speakers, he blasted the mass migration, which continues despite growing concerns among European voters. “There are thousands of Italians without homes, electricity or heating, while thousands of immigrants are living in hotels,” he complained. Italy recently held a referendum that served as a shot across the bow of the globalist machine, with Italian voters refusing to amend their Constitution to comply with establishment demands.

Unsurprisingly, the increasingly discredited establishment media across the West seized on the conference to further discredit itself. For example, the U.S. government's propaganda organs, which Trump is aiming to defund, pumped out multiple misleading “articles” defaming the political leaders with fake or misused labels such as “far-right” and “extreme right.” Le Pen, an open supporter of Big Government, hit back at the fake-news reporting, saying that the establishment media's dishonest use of the term “extreme right” was an effort “by our adversaries to discredit us.”

More than a few European propaganda organs, many also funded by taxpayers, similarly produced propaganda pieces demonizing the attendees and speakers. Like Trump, conference organizers have taken a hard line against dishonest “journalists,” with the ENF summit even banning certain far-left establishment propaganda organs masquerading as media outlets. The crowd celebrated the speakers' comments exposing the establishment media's dishonesty.

As the public revolt against mass migration, open borders, and totalitarian rule sweeps across the West, many of the anti-establishment political leaders across Europe are ahead in the polls. And as the establishment flails frantically around trying to demonize everyone who opposes globalism, mass migration, the EU, and totalitarianism generally, those trends are set to continue. Whether 2017 will truly be the year that European patriots take their countries back remains to be seen. But as more than a few conference speakers explained, no matter what happens, the “genie is not going back in the bottle.”

Photo of Marine Le Pen: AP Images

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

