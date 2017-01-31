UN Boss Demands Youth Impose UN's Agenda 2030 “Master Plan” on Humanity

Echoing the language used by critics of the controversial global scheme, the president of the United Nations General Assembly has started referring to the UN Agenda 2030 “Sustainable Development Goals,” or SDGs, as the “master plan for humanity.” Speaking to a UN summit for “youth” this week, top UN leaders all demanded that children worldwide be indoctrinated and conscripted to help impose the UN's extreme vision on humanity. But as awareness of the UN plot grows, criticism is growing in tandem.

The totalitarian global plan, adopted by the governments and dictators of the world over a year ago, has also been referred to by top UN officials as the world's “Declaration of Interdependence,” with the UN being touted as the (unelected) “Parliament of Humanity.” Dictators and even genocidal mass-murderers around the world continue to express delight about the plot, expecting massive subsidies for their regimes from Western taxpayers under the UN scheme. The mass-murdering Communist Chinese dictatorship even boasted of its “crucial role” in creating Agenda 2030.

If President Donald Trump's early efforts offer any indication of his plans, however, the UN Agenda 2030, far from being a “master plan for humanity,” may already be a failed scheme. And even without Trump, the U.S. Senate has not ratified the proposed global regime, as required by the U.S. Constitution for all treaties. The chances of it being approved by the Senate for the foreseeable future are essentially zero. And without all the wealth from U.S. taxpayers promised to Third World dictators and regimes in exchange for their cooperation with UN Agenda 2030, the rest of the planet is also likely to be spared from the totalitarian vision outlined in the UN document.

The first time UN General Assembly boss Peter Thomson publicly used the phrase “masterplan for humanity” in reference to the UN SDGs appears to have been at a November, 2016, briefing for UN member states. “The 2030 Agenda presents the world with what I have termed a ‘masterplan for humanity’ to achieve a sustainable way of life on this planet,” he explained, with “sustainable development” serving as code language among establishment globalists, communists, and other tyrants for planetary economic controls, population reduction, global governance, pseudo-environmentalism, wealth redistribution, and technocratic rule.

The UN Agenda 2030 is composed of 17 separate “goals,” along with 169 specific “targets” to be imposed on humanity. Among other schemes, the document demands national and international wealth redistribution, government and UN control of production and consumption, the indoctrination of children to not just believe in the UN's agenda but to actually “promote” it, and much more. Under the guise of solving everything from world poverty to hunger and disease, the controversial UN documents demands massive expansion of national, regional, and international governments' coercive powers. Virtually the entire document violates the limitations on government power established by the U.S. Constitution, making it illegal in America without changing the supreme law of the land.

Essentially, UN officials and the leaders of most of the UN's largely unfree member regimes are plotting to use Agenda 2030 as a blueprint for advancing, among other goals, the globalist establishment's agenda of totalitarian control and centralization of power. Even a brief perusal of the document itself makes that clear. In the same briefing on November 8 of last year, Thompson made that clear as well, although he used less than honest language to describe the effects that implementing the “masterplan for humanity” would have.

Speaking to representatives of the world's governments and dictatorships, Thomson said the theme for his mission would be “The Sustainable Development Goals: A Universal Push to Transform our World.” And by “transform our world,” he means exactly what he says, demanding that “all actors — globally, regionally, nationally and at community levels — view our world through the lens of sustainability.” Specifically, he vowed to bring onboard “international financial institutions, multilateral bodies, regulatory authorities, the private sector, philanthropic foundations, civil society, women’s organizations, academia, local authorities and people everywhere.” His team will also “promote the inclusion of the SDGs on the school curricula of every country.” UNESCO is working on that, too.

Thomson, who hails from Fiji, used the same rhetoric this week at a UN forum aimed at bringing youth into the scheme and giving the impression of support for the UN agenda among young people. Touting the importance of the SDGs and the pseudo-treaty on “climate” known as the Paris Agreement, which Trump has vowed to cancel, Thomson said the two UN schemes provide a “universal masterplan to place humanity on a trajectory to a safe, secure and prosperous future for all.” The event was held by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Office of the Youth Envoy of the Secretary-General, and the UN Inter-agency Network on Youth Development.

“Implemented urgently, effectively and at scale, these agreements will transform our world, to one in which extreme poverty is eliminated and prosperity is increased and shared more equitably,” Thomson claimed, as if tyranny and wealth redistribution resulted in prosperity, adding that “bold ideas” and “urgent collaborative action” would be needed to bring about the future outlined in the UN documents. “It will require fundamental changes in the way we produce goods and consume them if our world is to be sustainable. Youth will have to be at the forefront of this transformation.”

So crucial is co-opting children, Thomson continued, that he has already “written to all Heads of Government urging them to include the SDGs on the education curricula of schools.” That way, young people can learn about their non-existent “rights” and their “responsibilities” under the so-called masterplan. “As those with the greatest stake in our success, I call on all young people to bring your energy, passion, idealism and ideas to the task of transforming our way of life on this Planet to the one set out in the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda,” concluded Thomson, whose government is hoping to extort massive amounts of wealth from more liberty-oriented (and therefore prosperous) Western nations under the guise of “sustainability” and “climate change.”

Far from being original, the rhetoric used by Thomson and other UN bosses at the youth forum was lifted almost word for word from the UN Agenda 2030 itself. “Children and young women and men are critical agents of change and will find in the new Goals a platform to channel their infinite capacities for activism into the creation of a better world,” the document claims. In Goal 4, the document demands that “all learners” — that means your children and grandchildren — become so indoctrinated in the UN's extreme ideology of “sustainability” that they will be ready not just to accept the scheme, but to “promote sustainable development” as well. The plan also calls for mandatory indoctrination in “global citizenship,” which the UN's "education" agency recently said "aims to inculcate students with a notion of belonging not just to their own country but to broader trans-national and global entities.”

“By 2030, ensure that all learners acquire the knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including, among others, through education for sustainable development and sustainable lifestyles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of a culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship and appreciation of cultural diversity and of culture’s contribution to sustainable development,” the global plan for 2030 states. Read that one again, and consider what the UN means when it pushes “sustainable development.” Even “human rights” is misleading, referring to government-defined and easily revocable privileges rather than the God-given rights America's founders viewed as self-evident.

Perhaps hoping nobody would notice, the UN itself has already spilled the beans when it comes to the meaning of education for “sustainable development,” a key tenet of the UN Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030. “Generally, more highly educated people, who have higher incomes, consume more resources than poorly educated people, who tend to have lower incomes,” a UN “toolkit” for global “sustainable” education explains. “In this case, more education increases the threat to sustainability.” In other words, people with real educations have higher incomes and therefore threaten the whole “sustainability” agenda.

As this magazine has pointed out repeatedly, the SDGs really are a “master plan for humanity,” a phrase this magazine has used on at least a half-dozen occasions. But looking past the slick marketing slogans and self-serving gimmicks of the UN dictators club, its allies, and the mass-murdering tyrants responsible for drafting Agenda 2030, it becomes clear that the master plan involves a surrender of freedom, self-government, prosperity, national sovereignty, traditional values, Western civilization, huge amounts of wealth, the Judeo-Christian worldview, and much more. It is, in essence, a global plan for totalitarian rule — a sort of neo-feudalism run by unelected and unaccountable technocrats who lust for ever more power over their fellow human beings.

The previous UN General Assembly boss, John Ashe, was also a major booster of Agenda 2030. But just after it was adopted, he was arrested by U.S. authorities and charged with corruption and receiving bribes to influence policy from a known Communist Chinese operative masquerading as a billionaire “businessman.” Ashe died under what analysts described as suspicious circumstances before his testimony implicating powerful individuals could be heard in a court of law. Whether other top UN leaders will face justice for their schemes remains to be seen. But what is clear is that, if liberty and self-government are to survive, UN Agenda 2030 must die.

Congress and Trump are in the process of drastically curtailing funding for the UN dictators club and its totalitarian agenda. But rather than playing defense against every new UN scheme that threatens freedom and self-government, the American people should urge their elected representatives to support a full U.S. withdrawal from the United Nations. The American Sovereignty Restoration Act (H.R. 193), currently sitting in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, would do exactly that, making Agenda 2030 and all the rest of the dictator club's schemes irrelevant. All that is needed now is enough public pressure.

Alex Newman, a foreign correspondent for The New American, is normally based in Europe. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Related articles:

UN Agenda 2030: A Recipe for Global Socialism

U.S. Independence Attacked as Never Before by UN Interdependence

Former UN General Assembly Boss Arrested for Corruption

UN Goals for Humanity Target Children as “Agents of Change”

UN Demands More Globalist Propaganda in School Textbooks

Next on Trump's List: Rein in the UN Dictators Club

UN Adopts “Education” Plan to Indoctrinate Children in Globalism

Bill to Get U.S. Out of UN Introduced in New Congress

United Nations Exploits Pseudo-“Human Rights” to Attack U.S.

The Real Agenda Behind UN “Sustainability” Unmasked

Beijing Boasts of Its "Crucial Role" in UN Plan for Humanity

China, G77 Tyrants, and UN Boss Demand “New World Order”