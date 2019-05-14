The Deep State is in full panic mode about the truth that is coming out via social media. And so, the Big Tech giants -- Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Google, Instagram, and more -- have escalated their censorship campaigns to a whole new level. In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman explains what is driving the Deep State's paranoid efforts to smash all dissent. And more importantly, he explains why this is actually good news. The Deep State's propaganda machine no longer controls the narrative, and the Deep State knows it. It's a great time to be alive. You will not want to miss this latest episode!