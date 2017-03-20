David Rockefeller, “Mr. Globalist,” Dead at 101

David Rockefeller (shown), the last of his generation of the fabled banking dynasty synonymous with wealth and power, died at the family’s sprawling country estate in Pocantico Hills, New York, on Monday, March 20. He was 101. The grandson of Standard Oil co-founder John D. Rockefeller, he was the youngest of five brothers, and the one destined to leave the biggest mark on the world.

The titles of news stories and obituaries announcing his passing refer to him as a banker, billionaire, businessman, and philanthropist. He was much more than that, but there has been little amongst the glowing tributes in the Rockefeller-friendly media to hint at his darker passions and accomplishments, particularly as they relate to his promotion of globalism and world government.

During the 1970s and 1980s, especially, David Rockefeller was considered by knowledgeable observers across the political spectrum to be the undisputed “chairman of the Eastern Establishment.“ In addition to being chairman of the Chase Manhattan Bank, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), the Trilateral Commission (TC), the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, and the Americas Society, David Rockefeller was a director, trustee, and/or funder of numerous foundations, corporations, organizations, and think tanks. Fortune magazine put his personal net worth at about $3 billion in 2015. However, the Rockefeller family empire of companies, directorships, and foundations — not to mention David Rockefeller’s incomparable rolodex of personal contacts with presidents, prime ministers, poohbahs, and potentates — extended his influence far beyond his pecking order in the “personal net worth” game.

Typical of many obituaries, the one provided by the Associated Press described him as growing up “in a famous American family that taught its children that wealth brings great responsibility. Even as children, he and his siblings had to set aside portions of their allowances for charitable giving.” And, according to the AP account, "he embraced business and traveled and spoke widely as a champion of enlightened capitalism.”

What the AP obit fails to mention is that David Rockefeller’s definition of “enlightened capitalism” had nothing to do with traditional notions of free enterprise, market economics, and property rights, and everything to do with promoting global centralized government and bureaucratic/technocratic rule, a “new world order” overseen by an elite oligarchy, of which the Rockefellers would be primus inter pares — first among equals.

In Memoirs, his autobiography, published in 2002, David Rockefeller made this startling confession:

For more than a century ideological extremists at either end of the political spectrum have seized upon well-publicized incidents such as my encounter with Castro to attack the Rockefeller family for the inordinate influence they claim we wield over American political and economic institutions. Some even believe we are part of a secret cabal working against the best interests of the United States, characterizing my family and me as ‘internationalists’ and of conspiring with others around the world to build a more integrated global political and economic structure — one world, if you will. If that's the charge, I stand guilty, and I am proud of it.

A longtime leader at the ultra-secretive Bilderberg Group conferences, David Rockefeller had this to say to the accommodating members of the establishment media in attendance at the 1991 Bilderberg meeting:

We are grateful to the Washington Post, The New York Times, Time Magazine and other great publications whose directors have attended our meetings and respected their promises of discretion for almost 40 years. It would have been impossible for us to develop our plan for the world if we had been subjected to the lights of publicity during those years. But the world is more sophisticated and prepared to march towards a world government. The supranational sovereignty of an intellectual elite and world bankers is surely preferable to the national auto-determination practiced in past centuries.

Rockefeller’s confidence in the establishment “fake news” media was well placed. They made sure that any publicly asked questions concerning the machinations and inordinate influence of groups such as Bilderberg, the Trilateral Commission, the CFR, etc., would be smothered — sent down the Orwellian memory hole — and anyone who persisted in seeking answers to these questions would be tarred as a whacko “conspiracy theorist.”

Globalism in Action: United Nations, NAFTA, WTO, FTAA, TPP, TTIP

It’s no secret that the Rockefeller family wrote the check for the United Nations that enabled that aspiring dictators’ club to buy the Turtle Bay property in New York City that became its global headquarters. And American taxpayers have been paying for it — in innumerable ways — ever since. Likewise, the Rockefellers utilized both their financial and political clout to advance schemes for empowering various UN-related institutions: the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Health Organization, World Trade Organization, UNICEF, etc.

The Rockefeller hands behind the creation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA), Security and Prosperity Partnership (SPP), and the Free Trade Area of the Americas (FTAA) were also clearly apparent, even though the controlled media completely covered up this important aspect of these regional “trade” agreements.

The New American repeatedly exposed the secretive dealings of the Rockefeller “new world order” operatives in these crucially important developments. Writing about the 2001 Summit of the America’s in Quebec, for instance, we reported (“Pincer Strategy Behind the FTAA”):

The Quebec Summit, like the 1994 Summit of the Americas in Miami, where the 34-nation Free Trade Area of the Americas was launched, was completely a production of the CFR and the Rockefeller family. As we noted in these pages following the Miami event, the Summit of the Americas and the FTAA were conceived, nurtured, and brought to fruition by the Council of the Americas (David Rockefeller, founder and honorary chairman), the Americas Society (David Rockefeller, chairman), the Forum of the Americas (David Rockefeller, founder), the U.S. Council of the Mexico-U.S. Business Committee (Rodman C. Rockefeller, chairman), the Council on Foreign Relations (David Rockefeller, former chairman), the Trilateral Commission (David Rockefeller, founder and honorary chairman), the Chase Manhattan Bank (David Rockefeller, former chairman), and the Institute for International Economics (David Rockefeller, financial backer and board member).

Moreover, we pointed out:

The Miami summit had come close on the heels of the globalists’ victorious passage of NAFTA (accomplished thanks to plentiful lying, bribing, arm-twisting, and deceiving). Avid one-worlder Henry Kissinger, a member of the executive committee of the Trilateral Commission and a longtime power in the CFR, called the vote on NAFTA the single most important decision that Congress would make during President Clinton’s first term. Indeed, Kissinger admitted in the Los Angeles Times in 1993 that passage of NAFTA “will represent the most creative step toward a new world order taken by any group of countries since the end of the Cold War.” NAFTA “is not a conventional trade agreement,” he said, “but the architecture of a new international system."

David Rockefeller’s behind-the-scenes manipulations in the election of Georgia Governor Jimmy Carter to the White House in 1976 began to be a significant public issue, as it became apparent that this supposed “outsider” had staffed his administration with insiders from the elite Trilateral Commission and its sister organization, the CFR. “The Trilateral Commission (TC),” we noted in The New American last year, “was founded in 1973 by uber-banker David Rockefeller, who was, at the time, the CFR’s chairman of the board. He retired from that active position in 1985, but has remained as honorary chairman ever since. The TC serves the same one-world agenda as the CFR, but has joined Asian, European, and Canadian one-world elites to its American globalists. The late Barry Goldwater referred to it as ‘David Rockefeller’s newest cabal.’” “It is intended to be,” said the former Republican Party presidential candidate and author of Conscience of a Conservative, “the vehicle for multinational consolidation of the commercial and banking interests by seizing control of the political government of the United States.”

In his 1979 memoir With No Apologies, Goldwater stated: "In my view the Trilateral Commission represents a skillful, coordinated effort to seize control and consolidate the four centers of power — political, monetary, intellectual, and ecclesiastical.... What the Trilaterals truly intend is the creation of a worldwide economic power superior to the political governments of the nation-states involved.... As managers and creators of the system they will rule the future."

David Rockefeller responded to these and other attacks at the time with an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on April 30, 1980. Rockefeller, who at the time was chairman of both the CFR and the Trilateral Commission, said that "far from being a coterie of international conspirators with designs on covertly ruling the world, the Trilateral Commission is, in reality, a group of concerned citizens interested in fostering greater understanding and cooperation among international allies."

Yes, David, and the Trilats are merely “concerned citizens” working selflessly for “greater understanding and cooperation.”

Progressivism, Communism, Socialism, Fascism, Perversion, Environmentalism

Long before George Soros became the sugar daddy of the American Left and the bete noire of the American Right, David Rockefeller was bankrolling and promoting a huge array of statist and subversive movements through his network of foundations and organizations. Together with the Ford Foundation and Carnegie foundations, the Rockefeller group of foundations helped push America toward ever bigger, more intrusive, more costly, more centralized government. They also funded the creation of a vast army of organizations that have formed the bases for exploiting most of the “wedge issue” conflicts in our society: abortion, population control, homosexual/LBGT rights, gender identity, immigration/migration, gun control, voter identification, environment, global warming, social justice, racial justice, etc.

Concern about the subversive activities of these “great foundations” became serious enough that two congressional investigations were launched in the early 1950s. Of considerable concern for investigators was not only that the foundations frequently used their tax-free status to fund projects that were inimical to American society, but also that often the foundation grants were designed simply as seed money to start programs that were intended to become government programs, with the taxpayers then paying directly for the foundation-initiated projects. One recent example of this type is the Obama administration’s Global Health Initiative (GHI) a population control scheme that was actually launched by David Rockefeller’s “Good Club,” an elite coterie of billionaires that includes George Soros, Ted Turner, Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg, and Oprah Winfrey.

Among the many additional “accomplishments” David Rockefeller can claim to have had a major role in are:

• The promotion of socialism throughout Western Europe following World War II via the Marshall Plan, and the launching of the sovereignty-destroying European Union.

• The promotion of corruptive and unconstitutional “foreign aid” programs, as well as an ever-increasing funding for UN agencies, projects, and programs.

• Funding for the Kinsey Institute and the perverse (and criminal pedophile) activities of Alfred Kinsey and other sex “experts.”

• Promoting Communist China and transforming it from a backward Third World country into a global military-economic-technological power. In addition to placing his top protégé, Henry Kissinger (CFR/TC), into the Nixon administration, Rockefeller returned from a visit to Communist China in 1973 to chillingly declare that "the social experiment in China under Chairman Mao's leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history." Mass-murderer Mao's "social experiment" had by that time slaughtered up to 64 million Chinese.

• Promoting the leftward drift of the legal profession and the so-called social sciences by funding a plethora of leftist “scholars,” journals, and organizations, such as Gunnar Myrdal, Franz Boaz, John Dewey, Stuart Chase, the Social Science Research Council, the National Education Association, etc.

• While living a luxurious globe-hopping lifestyle, he funded numerous militant “green” groups that agitate for ever-harsher restrictions on energy use by the common man and increasing empowerment of UN bodies to exercise more controls over all human activity.

While many eulogies by the rich and famous will sing his praises and media obituaries will laud his philanthropic giving, David Rockefeller’s true legacy is one of aiding tyrants and tyranny, while simultaneously undermining Christian morality, our constitutional order of checks and balances, and our national sovereignty.

Photo of David Rockefeller: AP Images

Related articles:

At “World Government Summit,” Top Globalists Drop The Mask

Kissinger Urges Obama to Build a "New World Order"

Foundations: Cutting Off the Toxic Funding Flow

Council On Foreign Relations

United States of Europe

Bilderberg Elites: Stop Trump, Boost Hillary; Stop Brexit, Boost Migration