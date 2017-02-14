University to Host Workshop on "White Fragility" and "White Tears"

The University of Cincinnati, a publicly funded facility, is hosting a racially charged “inclusive” workshop on “white tears” and “white fragility.”

The workshop, entitled “White Fragility, White Tears, and White Allies: Learning to manage emotion in difficult conversations about race and racism," is one of 21 workshops sponsored by the university’s Office of Equity & Inclusion, the Daily Caller reports. This particular workshop will be taught by PhD student Ainsley Lambert of the university’s sociology department. The various workshops are being held throughout the year, and the workshop on "white fragility" begins April 3.

Lambert’s profile on the school’s website ticks off all of the requirements of left-wing professors:

Ainsley is also committed to applying her research expertise to create a more diverse and inclusive campus climate at the University of Cincinnati in which all students, staff, and faculty are able to thrive. She has served as a member of the A&S Diversity and Inclusion Council for three years and has worked on multiple committees charged with making A&S and the university at large a more equitable institution. As a three-time recipient of the Norris Johnson Teaching Fellowship, Ainsley has carried this charge into the classroom by focusing her efforts on creating an inclusive environment where the perspectives of all students are welcome, but particularly those of marginalized groups whose voices are often silenced. By bringing marginalized and diverse perspectives to the forefront, all students are challenged to think more critically about the social world and the lives we lead within it.

In other words, by bringing "marginilized and diverse" perspectives to the forefront, Lambert is essentially saying that the perspectives of white students are not as important, likely because they are speaking from a position of "privilege."

“White fragility,” defined by a paper in the International Journal of Critical Pedagogy by Robin DiAngelo, an associate professor of education at Westfield State University in Massachusetts, “is a state in which even a minimum amount of racial stress becomes intolerable, triggering a range of defensive moves. These moves include the outward display of emotions such as anger, fear, and guilt, and behaviors such as argumentation, silence, and leaving the stress-inducing situation. These behaviors, in turn, function to reinstate white racial equilibrium.”

According to Talking Points Memo (TPM), DiAngelo, who is white, said she came up with the term "white fragility" when she was a diversity trainer for the state of Washington and encountered white people who became hostile during discussions of race.

“The participants were mostly white, working [in] offices that were 98 percent white, living lives of never having to see people of color, and they were incredibly hostile and mean when discussing anything about race,” said DiAngelo. “Some guys would pound their fists on the table in fury at being in a room where this discussion was taking place, many sulked silently.”

In other words, white people are too "fragile" to engage in serious and open-minded discussions of race and racism because it violates their delicate sense of tranquility and balance. Therefore, they lash out when such discussions take place.

The hypocrisy behind the leftist notion of white fragility is that it is the Left who came up with the idea of safe spaces, in which students are sheltered from perspectives with which they disagree, to protect left-wing students from having to contend with differing points of view.

Meanwhile, according to the website VerySmartBrothas.com, “white tears” is defined as follows:

“White Tears” is [a] phrase to describe what happens when certain types of White people either complain about a nonexistent racial injustice or are upset by a non-White person’s success at the expense of a White person. It encompasses (and makes fun of) the performative struggle to acknowledge the existence of White privilege, and the reality that it aint always gonna go unchecked.

Both “white fragility” and “white tears” are used derogatorily against white people, and yet a school that receives nearly $400 million in research funding apparently sees nothing wrong with teaching a workshop based on these notions.

Other workshops held throughout the semester include “Microaggressions and Unconscious Bias in the Classroom and Beyond,” “Inclusion Advocacy in Support of Equitable Hiring Processes,” “Starting Your Own Village: Engaging with Diverse Student Groups,” and “Building a Diverse Network: Strategies for Building a More Diverse Network.”