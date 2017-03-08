Dozens of Unvaccinated Students Banned from Class

In an unusual move that comes amid intensifying efforts across America to provide what critics call “medicine at gun point,” dozens of school children were banned from attending class in Rochester, Minnesota, for not proving they received a dizzying array of government-mandated vaccines. The reported number of students removed from school began at around 80, declining to about 60 soon afterward. The only alternative to the mandatory vaccines for school children is for their parents to jump through legal hoops to obtain an exemption. The controversial measure was largely effective in ensuring widespread compliance with the vaccine mandates, but critics are sounding the alarm about the threat to freedom and medical ethics.

Among the myriad shots now being required by state officials in Minnesota is one for chicken pox, which countless experts have questioned or even lambasted as counter-productive. Also required is the measles vaccine, which, according to the federal government's own data, is far more likely to kill American children than the disease it purports to protect against. Failure to receive even one of the more than one dozen mandatory shots resulted in the children being removed from class, according to press reports. Like most state governments across America, Minnesota authorities take their cues on vaccines from federal “recommendations” developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

There are three routes for parents in Minnesota to escape the vaccine mandates. One is to simply avoid the schools and homeschool instead. Another is to receive an exemption from a healthcare provider for medical reasons. And finally, the Minnesota Department of Health offers parents a form on which they can claim a “conscientious objection” to the vaccines. The form must be notarized and filed with authorities. According to media reports, almost 400 students in Rochester Public Schools are already exempt under the “conscientious objection” exemption — an exemption now in the crosshairs of Big Pharma agents in the legislature.

Enforcement of the state laws dealing with forced vaccination varies between districts, with Rochester apparently taking the hardest line yet. School officials in Rochester, though, argued that they had made major efforts to make parents aware of the situation, sending out a letter in January and another in February warning them to comply or face consequences. The number of students not in compliance with the mandates apparently dropped by more than half before dozens of children were banned from school last week. Officials said they were working with families to get the correct documentation and that children could re-enroll as soon as their vaccine paperwork was in order.

The increasingly discredited establishment media, which counts Big Pharma and vaccine manufacturers among its biggest-spending advertising clients, virtually all celebrated the school district's controversial decision. The articles about the removal of the students quoted a wide array of pro-vaccine sources, but almost all failed to mention the reasons why so many parents across America are becoming more skeptical of vaccines. In editorials, newspapers in the state also cheered the drastic measures, calling for other districts to use similar tactics. When the concerns of parents were actually mentioned, media outlets dismissed them out of hand.

But more than a few critics in the alternative media did sound the alarm. Writing at NaturalBlaze.com, Dr. Gary Kohls, a medical doctor in Minnesota, suggested that disinformation from the Rochester-based Mayo Clinic and its crony cohorts in government and Big Pharma may have played a role in the decision by school authorities. However, he warned that advocates for such a scheme were doing so “without acknowledging — or perhaps even being aware of — the large amount of recent neuroscience-based evidence from scientists world-wide that should be modifying the out-dated CDC mandates.”

“Big Pharma and the CDC have very profitably generated and then propagated the myth that their over-priced and very poorly researched vaccines are both effective and safe,” added Dr. Kohl, a retired physician who had a 40-year family practice career and now tries to sound the alarm on vaccine dangers. “The safety and efficacy of all vaccines has been disproven (including the 270 new ones that the industry is currently developing and planning to market), but the word has not broken through to the large clinics like the Mayo Clinic.”

Commenting on the decision to remove children from school for non-compliance with the federally backed vaccine mandates, Kohl used harsh words to describe the scheme. “Sounds like police state tactics to me,” he said, noting that everything the Gestapo did in National Socialist (Nazi) Germany was technically legal under laws passed by the Nazi-controlled Reichstag. “The school board is as dis-informed as most health journalists are on this issue.” He suggested that media outlets may some day be accused of being “an accessory to a crime” for helping propagate what he called the “subterfuge” of the “safe and effective vaccine.”

But the coercive measures are not limited to Rochester, or even the United States. Just days before Rochester school officials began enforcing the ban on unvaccinated children in the classroom, virtually the same thing happened across the border in Canada. According to Canadian news reports, almost 700 students in Windsor-Essex were suspended from school due to incomplete vaccine records. “Although the suspensions can last up to 20 days, we are hoping students will update their records in a timely manner,” said Stacy Manzerolle, who runs the “Healthy Schools” program there.

The National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC) has for years been helping to lead the fight against coercive vaccination and the undermining of medical ethics, especially the escalating assault on the time-honored principle of informed consent. “If the State can tag, track down and force citizens against their will to be injected with biologicals of known and unknown toxicity today, there will be no limit on which individual freedoms the State can take away in the name of the greater good tomorrow,” NVIC co-founder Barbara Loe Fisher was quoted as saying.

But even as the Rochester school district's actions drew widespread attention, controversy surrounding the safety and efficacy of vaccines in general has again heated up, especially in light of President Donald Trump's skeptical views. On the campaign trail, he suggested vaccines were responsible for an “autism epidemic” among children. “People that work for me, just the other day, 2 years old, beautiful child went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic,” Trump declared in a GOP primary debate.

And years before running for office, he was making similar statements. “Healthy young child goes to doctor, gets pumped with massive shot of many vaccines, doesn't feel good and changes — AUTISM,” Trump said on social media three years ago. “Many such cases!” And in 2012, he made the same argument on Fox, saying that he had seen people with a “perfectly healthy child” who went for vaccinations and then, a month later, “the child is no longer healthy.” Big Pharma minions were outraged.

In addition to Trump's statements, a new documentary called Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe has been making waves across America. The explosive film was made with help from Dr. Andrew Wakefield. The British doctor first reported finding a link between autism and vaccines in the late 1990s, before becoming the victim of what appears to be an unprecedented smear campaign orchestrated by Big Pharma and the establishment media. Eventually the prestigious medical journal that published his study retracted it, but concerns never went away.

Among other information in the film: a confession by Dr. William Thompson, a whistleblower from the U.S. government's CDC, who says the feds deliberately concealed data showing a causal relationship between the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine and autism. Essentially, the documentary and the experts interviewed in it argue that there is an “alarming deception” surrounding vaccines that has “contributed to the skyrocketing increase of autism and potentially the most catastrophic epidemic of our lifetime.”

As concerns grow across America about both the safety and efficacy of vaccines, Big Pharma and the politicians it showers money on have been waging a relentless counter-attack. Among the tactics: seeking to curtail choice and informed consent while viciously demonizing all who resist. California, for example, recently joined a handful of other states in removing non-medical exemptions to vaccines, including religious exemptions. A similar scheme is being considered in Minnesota as part of what critics have decried as an assault on freedom and medical ethics.

And all of the efforts to use coercion to push vaccines is happening despite the fact that Big Pharma lobbyists already convinced Congress to protect vaccine manufacturers from liability. That means that families of victims injured or killed by vaccines must be compensated by taxpayers through a special vaccine court, putting taxpayers on the hook for problems resulting from shots. Virtually no other industry enjoys such a privilege.

Attacks on medical freedom and informed consent similar to what is happening in America are underway outside of the United States, too — particularly as more and more parents begin to question the safety and efficacy of vaccines. In Australia, for instance, almost 150,000 families were cut off from childcare benefits for failure to obey vaccine mandates. Many European governments are also cracking down on resistors. In Africa, numerous prominent doctors and religious officials have argued that the United Nations was using a vaccine program to sterilize women.

But there is good news as well. For parents concerned about increasingly disastrous “education” and moral instruction in schools, along with the government's usurpation of power over their children's healthcare decisions, there are a growing range of options. Aside from the fast-growing homeschooling movement, burgeoning online schools such as Freedom Project Academy, an affiliate of this magazine, offer parents real choice — a good education, at a reasonable price, and without all the federal and state mandates covering everything from health to sex “education.”

As Big Pharma and the politicians doing its bidding step up their attacks on parental rights and informed consent, the backlash is certain to grow, and that means more options will likely be forthcoming for concerned parents. Still, doctors and health experts urge parents to be well informed on risks and benefits before making important medical decisions for their children.

Alex Newman is a correspondent for The New American, covering economics, education, politics, and more. He can be reached at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.. Follow him on Twitter @ALEXNEWMAN_JOU.

