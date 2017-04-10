Monday, 10 April 2017

Is Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos a Swamp Creature?

Written by 

Is Trump Education Secretary Betsy DeVos a Swamp Creature?

In this video, The New American's Alex Newman takes a critical look at Trump's Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Alex, who is also a teacher and co-wrote a book on education, raises troubling questions about her links to establishment swamp creatures such as Jeb Bush, and her past support for Common Core. Trump ran on a platform of killing the Obama-backed national education standards, but DeVos has a long history of supporting them. Americans should keep a close watch on all this.

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « Trump Vows to Tackle Common Core, Return Education to Locals
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA