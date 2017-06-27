Christian School Ordered to Stop Teaching “Offensive” Bible

From FreedomProject Media:

A Christian school in Canada has been ordered by authorities to stop teaching parts of the Bible — specifically, those parts deemed to be “offensive” and, therefore, in violation of the Alberta “human rights” act.

Apparently, anti-Christian bigots on the local school board do not believe Christians should have freedom of speech or of religion. And the trend is spreading across Canada and the post-Christian West.

The troubles formally began when the K-12 school in question, based in Alberta province and known as

Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA), published a number of Bible Scriptures in its school handbook and its statement of faith.

Among the supposedly illegal verses was Corinthians 6:9-10. It reads: “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.”

