Christian School Ordered to Stop Teaching “Offensive” Bible

From FreedomProject Media:
A Christian school in Canada has been ordered by authorities to stop teaching parts of the Bible — specifically, those parts deemed to be “offensive” and, therefore, in violation of the Alberta “human rights” act.
Apparently, anti-Christian bigots on the local school board do not believe Christians should have freedom of speech or of religion. And the trend is spreading across Canada and the post-Christian West.
The troubles formally began when the K-12 school in question, based in Alberta province and known as
Cornerstone Christian Academy (CCA), published a number of Bible Scriptures in its school handbook and its statement of faith.
Among the supposedly illegal verses was Corinthians 6:9-10. It reads: “Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? Be not deceived: neither fornicators, nor idolaters, nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind, nor thieves, nor covetous, nor drunkards, nor revilers, nor extortioners, shall inherit the kingdom of God.”
To read the rest of the article, click here.
