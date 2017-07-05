Schools Tracking “Mental Health” of Your Child

From FreedomProject Media:

Government schools are now conducting mental health and psychological assessments of your children each month under the unconstitutional Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA),according to various reports. Even more alarming: Parents have not offered their consent, or even been told that the exams are taking place.

Welcome to the Brave New World of government “schools” — or indoctrination centers, depending on your point of view.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, Dr. Aida Cerundolo, a physician in New Hampshire, exposed the use of a highly controversial psych test being forced on students in the state as part of the “social and emotional learning” (SEL) scheming of the federal ESSA bill passed by Big Government Republicans, at the Obama administration's request.

The test in question is touted as assessing children's “competencies” in “self-awareness, social awareness, self-management, goal-directed behavior, relationship skills, personal responsibility, decision-making, and optimistic thinking.”

Under the scheme, teachers are supposed to fill out an assessment every month consisting of 72 questions for each child. Questions include whether the student copes well with “mean comments” and “insults,” and how often the child carries himself “with confidence.” The student’s views on things like “diversity” are also gathered. The responses are tracked over time.

To read the rest of this article, click here.

Photo: Thinkstock