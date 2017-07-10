United Nations: “Educated People Threaten Sustainability”

From FreedomProject Media:

Senior leaders of the United Nations gathered recently to continue plotting the future of globalized pseudo-education, which they said must be imposed on every child on the planet to advance the UN's radical plan for humanity known as “Agenda 2030.” Speakers at the so-called “High-Level Event on Education,” including Muslims and communists, all agreed that UN-led “education” was the key to realizing their globalist goals.

The UN's controversial agenda, also dubbed the “Sustainable Development Goals” or SDGs, is basically a recipe for global government, technocracy, and socialism. And it includes the UN's vision of “education” at the heart of it all. Under Agenda 2030, children are described as “critical agents of change” whose “infinite capacities for activism” will be weaponized and channeled by the UN's “education” schemes into advancing the planetary entity's vision of the future.

The whole program, and especially the education component, is being justified under the guise of imposing “sustainable development” on the world. And as far as the nebulous, totalitarian concept relates to education, the UN has already made clear that more education is actually a threat to sustainability.

“Generally, more highly educated people, who have higher incomes, consume more resources than poorly educated people, who tend to have lower incomes,” explains a UN “toolkit” for global “sustainable” education, which is still posted online at UNESCO's website. “In this case, more education increases the threat to sustainability.”

