G20 Meeting Agrees to Globalize Education

The Group of 20 governments and dictators, known as the G20, agreed to a document that touts various globalist education schemes. Indeed, high-ranking globalists took a break from demanding a “New World Order” to celebrate the G20 jumping on the “global education” bandwagon as part of “shaping an interconnected world.”

Meeting in Hamburg last week, the governments and mass-murdering regimes ruling the world's 20 biggest economies — Communist China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the European Union and more — agreed on a wide range of schemes. While having policy for Americans made by autocratic foreign powers is troubling enough, the group's decision to get involved in education should set off alarm bells worldwide.

“We note the UN Secretary-General's proposal to establish an International Finance Facility for education taking into account other existing initiatives, such as the Global Partnership for Education and Education Cannot Wait,” the G20 said in its final “Leaders' Declaration.”

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is a proud socialist who led the Socialist International, a powerful alliance of socialist and communist parties — including many that have slaughtered innumerable human beings. Aside from his well-documented globalism, socialism, and extremism, Guterres played a crucial role in engineering the tsunami of Islamic migration into the Western world.

The Global Partnership for Education, meanwhile, is a globalist front group that works to bring globalist indoctrination to children around the world under the guise of “education.” It is funded by, among others, the regimes ruling Russia and the European Union, as well as U.S. taxpayers, the Rockefeller Foundation, and more.

