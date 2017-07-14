Sins of the Fathers: Why Too Much “Compassion” is Destroying Millennials

From FreedomProject Media:

We balk at the notion that the sins of the fathers are visited upon their children. But a new study confirms that a society that coddles and enables its youth, dooms them to a life of anxiety, entitlement, and wasted potential.

The study, conducted by the Higher Education Policy Institute, surveyed 2,000 high school graduates bound for college. Over half of respondents did not understand the simple process of paying bills, and a majority believed that a night out partying would cost them more than monthly rent for an apartment.

A whopping 61% of these post-pubescent perpetual adolescents reported crippling angst at the prospect of starting college, and almost as many complained of anxiety-driven sleep disorders. Over a quarter of these students suffered panic attacks. Only half understood that a place to live would be their biggest expense after tuition.

