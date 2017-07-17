Decline in Moral Values Costing Millennials Big

From FreedomProject Media:

The decline in moral values among so many millennial Americans, especially as it relates to marriage and family, is costing them big time — not just spiritually and intellectually, but financially as well. And the consequences are becoming increasingly widespread.

According to a new study produced by the Institute for Family Studies and the American Enterprise Institute, millennials are far more likely to prosper financially if they follow what the report calls the “success sequence.” That includes getting a high-school degree, working full time, and then getting married before having children.

Unfortunately for millennials and America at large, a stunning 55% of millennial parents between the ages of 28 and 34 had a child prior to marriage — compared with just a fourth of baby boomers, and even less among older generations. And that explosion in child bearing before marriage is having major economic consequences.

Consider that, according to the report by Wendy Wang and W. Bradford Wilcox, "the most financially successful young adults today continue to be those who put marriage before the baby carriage.” In all, 86% of millennials who got married before having children were among the middle or top third of financial earners. By contrast, barely more than half of those who had kids first, were that successful.

