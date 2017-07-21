Feminist Geographers: Citing White Men Is Racist and Sexist

From FreedomProject Media:

It began by silencing voices of dissent on university campuses. Then, it evolved to persecuting non-progressive speech and values in the classroom. And now, the academic left brings you revisionist scholarship!

What, you ask, is revisionist scholarship? It’s refusing to cite white male scholars when doing academic research, because such citations contribute to “whiteheteromasculinity.” Or, so say two “feminist” professors of geography. And what is “feminist geography?” Feminist geography is the lame attempt by gender and race obsessed professors to impose a completely irrelevant lefty social construct on a quasi-scientific academic discipline so that the pseudo-science becomes ever more political and altogether less scientific.

Carrie Mott of Rutgers University and Daniel Cockayne of the University of Waterloo make the absurd argument in the academic journal Feminist Journal of Geography, which is ironic because Cockyane is not only a white male himself, thereby dooming his own essay to the feminist ash heap.

To read the rest of the article and watch a related video, click here.