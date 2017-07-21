New “Global Education Institute” Unveiled

From FreedomProject Media:

A new “Global Education Institute” to further the United Nation's globalist agenda and ideology in university education was unveiled last week in South Korea. The new scheme has been touted by current and former UN leaders, highlighting its significance.

The purpose was clear. The new institute, named after former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon, is designed to help align higher education with the UN's controversial UN “Agenda 2030” for “sustainable development.” In fact, its leaders boast about it.

At a July 11 ceremony marking the start of construction of the institute at Handong Global University in Pohang, South Korea, UN leaders and officials showered praise on each other, the UN, and its agenda for humanity. They also offered strong hints about what the new outfit would be doing.

“The three axes of globalization education are peace, development and human rights,” Ban was quoted as saying. Of course, he did not point out that the UN means something very different by the term “human rights” than America's traditions of God-given, inalienable individual rights.

