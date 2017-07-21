New “Global Education Institute” Unveiled

From FreedomProject Media:
A new “Global Education Institute” to further the United Nation's globalist agenda and ideology in university education was unveiled last week in South Korea. The new scheme has been touted by current and former UN leaders, highlighting its significance.
The purpose was clear. The new institute, named after former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki Moon, is designed to help align higher education with the UN's controversial UN “Agenda 2030” for “sustainable development.” In fact, its leaders boast about it.
At a July 11 ceremony marking the start of construction of the institute at Handong Global University in Pohang, South Korea, UN leaders and officials showered praise on each other, the UN, and its agenda for humanity. They also offered strong hints about what the new outfit would be doing.
“The three axes of globalization education are peace, development and human rights,” Ban was quoted as saying. Of course, he did not point out that the UN means something very different by the term “human rights” than America's traditions of God-given, inalienable individual rights.
To read the rest of the article, click here.
Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
Thank you for joining the discussion at The New American. We value our readers and encourage their participation, but in order to ensure a positive experience for our readership, we have a few guidelines for commenting on articles. If your post does not follow our policy, it will be deleted.
No profanity, racial slurs, direct threats, or threatening language.
No product advertisements.
Please post comments in English.
Please keep your comments on topic with the article. If you wish to comment on another subject, you may search for a relevant article and join or start a discussion there.
Comments that we consider abusive, spammy, off-topic, or harassing will be removed.
If our filtering system detects that you may have violated our policy, your comment will be placed in a queue for moderation. It will then be either approved or deleted. Once your comment is approved, it will then be viewable on the discussion thread.
If you need to report a comment, please flag it and it will be reviewed. Thank you again for being a valued reader of The New American.
© 2015 The New American. All rights reserved