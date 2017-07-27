Thursday, 27 July 2017

Education Leader: Rescue Children From Public Schools, Dunkirk-Style

Written by 

Education Leader: Rescue Children From Public Schools, Dunkirk-Style

From FreedomProject Media:

A longtime education activist seeking to rescue Christian children from government schools, Exodus Mandate Director Lt. Col. E. Ray Moore (ret.), is seizing on the release of the new movie Dunkirk to advance his cause. 

Moore, a retired military chaplain who now runs Frontline Ministries, sees the inspiring story of Dunkirk — when ordinary citizens banded together in heroic fashion to rescue stranded Allied troops from annihilation — as a metaphor for what must take place today in America. 

But instead of saving troops, the goal now is saving America's children from the spiritual, moral, and mental destruction wrought by the government “education” regime and the establishment behind it.

To read the rest of the article, click here.

Photo of evacuation of Dunkirk: AP Images

Please review our Comment Policy before posting a comment
More in this category: « “A” Grades Surge as SAT Scores Plunge Schools Adopt “Toolkit” to Segregate Those Who Feel Uncomfortable Around Transgender Students »
back to top

Affiliates and Friends

Social Media

About TNA