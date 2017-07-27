Schools Adopt “Toolkit” to Segregate Those Who Feel Uncomfortable Around Transgender Students

From FreedomProject Media:

An advisory committee for the Minnesota Department of Education recently approved a “toolkit,” labeled “Safe and Supportive Schools for Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Students,” that purports to provide guidance and shape policy for public school integration of transgender students. Although technically “nonbinding,” the document offers a glimpse into the future path of progressive transgender activism in America’s government school system.

Progressives have long argued that restricting school bathrooms to the traditional categories of male and female is a kind of segregation, walling off transgender and gender nonconforming students from facilities that best correspond to their preferred genders (as opposed to those that simply align with their biological sex). In so doing, these activists seek to confer normality on the “differently” gendered, while subtly suggesting that the real confusion and bigotry belongs with those who identify along traditional gender lines.

As we have seen over the years with issues of homosexual activism, it is inevitable that progressive activists will continue to redefine traditional gender categories to the point that noncompliance with progressive positions and policies constitutes segregation and discrimination. And the Minnesota “toolkit” perfectly illustrates the method in action.

