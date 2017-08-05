Schools Must Stop Whitewashing Communism and Socialism

From FreedomProject Media:

Communist and socialist regimes murdered over 100 million of their own people in the last hundred years, and the body count keeps rising; yet young Americans know so little about these tragedies that more and more are describing themselves as “socialists.” How can this be? Unfortunately, teachers are not teaching their students about it. And if it's true that, as the saying goes, those who don't know history are condemned to repeat it, well, America and humanity are facing major trouble ahead.

There is a national non-profit group working to rectify this: the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation. Among other programs, they are teaching and empowering educators to help teach their students about communism. In late July, in my capacity as a teacher of Advanced Economics, I had the opportunity to attend the VOC's National Seminar for High-School Educators in Washington, D.C. It was a powerful experience.

Even for somebody who has spent over a decade studying and writing on communism — and many years teaching some of America's brightest high-school seniors about it — the program was very helpful. Teachers who attended the seminar were introduced to a wide range of important documents and essays on communism. We were also offered all sorts of materials and resources that would be helpful in the classroom.

