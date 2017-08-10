New Campaign Seeks to End Abusive Every Student Succeeds Act

From FreedomProject Media:

A new initiative to stop what campaigners call “child abuse in the classroom” is officially underway. Specifically, the parents and activists are taking aim at the 2015 Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) that they say mandates the deployment of “abusive psychological techniques on children.” The organizers blasted the statute and its mandates, saying that the federally enforced abuse must be immediately halted.

The so-called “ESSA,” dubbed a “Christmas miracle” by Obama because it codified his entire education agenda into federal statute, has been a lighting rod for criticism. Among other concerns, critics noted that the unconstitutional bill cements the dumbed-down Common Core standards in place, deploys “social and emotional learning” schemes, and funds a broad array of radical and dangerous programs.

In a press release recently sent out by organizers, a number of specific grievances against the controversial education act were outlined. Among the complaints were violations of privacy; psychological manipulation; violations of personal liberty; manipulation of children's attitudes, values, and beliefs; attacks on religious freedom and freedom of conscience; keeping parents out of the loop; the illegal nationalization of education; the use of unsafe and experimental techniques; and much more.

In a statement to FreedomProject Media, Karen Bracken, a great-grandmother and the founder of Tennessee Against Common Core, said it was time for Americans to step up. “Anita and I have been talking about this for a long time and we decided it was now or never," said Karen Bracken, director of communications for the initiative, referring to Anita Hoge, one of the other leaders of the campaign.

President Obama signs ESSA: White House photo