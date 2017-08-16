Homeschoolers Save Taxpayers $22 Billion Per Year

From FreedomProject Media:
Taxpayers across America, struggling under the burden of crushing local property taxes in addition to state and federal taxes, should thank a homeschooling family today. According to recent estimates, homeschool families are saving taxpayers across America some $22 billion each year, if not more.
The estimated savings to the public treasury were compiled by researchers by examining the number of homeschooled children in a state, where such records exist, and the average cost per government-schooled student.
In Wisconsin, where FreedomProject Academy has its headquarters, homeschool families save taxpayers well over $200 million per year. In California, it's almost $2 billion, while in New York and Texas it's $1.7 billion and $1.2 billion, respectively, according to data published by Intellectual Takeout.
In short, the savings are huge. And they are getting larger each year, as government spending on so-called “education” balloons, and the number of homeschoolers leaving the system mushrooms.
Photo: Thinkstock
