UN Education Agency Slammed as Immoral & Anti-Semitic

From FreedomProject Media:

The United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization, more commonly known as UNESCO, is under fire for immorality and anti-Semitism. But in reality, that is only scratching the surface of the problem.

In fact, UNESCO is a den of communism, globalism, and wickedness that would shock even the most seasoned political observer. And it wants to control what your children learn — and even their values and beliefs.

Writing last month for the borderline-neocon organization known as the Gatestone Institute, University of Paris Professor Guy Millière expressed outrage over UNESCO's hostility to the State of Israel. In particular, Dr. Millière, author of more than two dozen books on France and Europe, was furious at UNESCO's efforts to write Jews out of their own history by designating key Jewish historical sites as “Palestinian.”

“UNESCO is an immoral, anti-Semitic organization,” fumed Millière. “Decent countries should leave.”

“Sadly, UNESCO has become simply an anti-Semitic fraud, governed by fabrications rather than by facts,” he continued. “It betrays its mission, falsifies history, and wages a campaign of raw racism against the Jewish people and Judaism — and the world accepts that. UNESCO acts as an instrument for propaganda seeking to annihilate the legitimacy of the existence of Israel.”

While it is undoubtedly true that UNESCO has a bizarre obsession with demonizing the tiny Jewish state, the problems with this self-styled planetary “education” department go much deeper.

Sign in front of UNESCO headquarters in Paris: U.S. State Department photo