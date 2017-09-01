Students Forced to “Apologize” for Being White & Christian

From FreedomProject Media:

Amid a public uproar at a North Carolina school board meeting over far-left “equity training” for government-school teachers, allegations were made by furious parents that a teacher forced white and Christian students to stand up in class and apologize for their “privilege.”

According to local parent Farren Wilkinson (shown), who testified at the Rockingham School Board on May 8, a teacher in the district, later identified as Tarsha Clarke, bullied and publicly humiliated students in her class.

“I just want to share light on a situation that happened at Western Rockingham Middle School where a teacher caused some of her students to stand up and apologize to other students based on their inequal opportunities of education,” said the mom.

Other parents quoted in media reports said white children were forced to apologize in front of the class for their “white privilege.”

Photo of Farren Wilkinson: screen-grab from video of Rockingham School Board meeting