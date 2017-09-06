Teacher Warns Students Not to Mention God in Class

From FreedomProject Media:

A first grade government-school teacher in Indiana sparked outrage after sending a note to children's parents demanding they stop talking about God, Jesus, and the devil, according to a report by FOX59. The letter urged parents to talk to their children about how it was allegedly not appropriate to discuss God or Christ in the classroom.

Parents were so shocked that they went to the press, with the story quickly sparking headlines, first across Indiana, and later across the nation.

“With Mccordsville Elementary being a public school, we have many different religions and beliefs, and I do not want to upset a child or parent because of these words being used," the note that was sent to parents read in part. “If you go to church or discuss these things at home, please have a talk with your child about there being an appropriate time and place of talking about it.”

After the word got out, school officials went into damage control mode. Basically, the school claimed it was not aware of the incident and had not approved it, and that the teacher was new.

“In this situation, we want to be sympathetic to all our students with diverse backgrounds,” said Mt. Vernon Schools Superintendent Shane Robbins after parents complained. “But at the end of the day, they have the freedom to say things as long as it’s not disruptive to the environment.” He also said the incident would serve as a “learning opportunity” for the teacher involved.

Unfortunately, though, despite the school district's official policy not to “advance or inhibit” religious observances, government schools have for decades been indoctrinating children into the false and harmful religion known as “humanism.”

To read the rest of the article, click here.