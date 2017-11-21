Schools Ban Textbooks That Don't Promote LGBT

From FreedomProject Media:

Government K-8 schools in California recently became the first in America to start demanding pro-homosexual and transgender propaganda in history textbooks, sparking celebrations among those who would indoctrinate children. In fact, history textbooks that refuse to push the party line on the so-called LGBT agenda will be banned from government schools in the state.

The decision to ban books that do not dishonestly celebrate homosexuality and alleged homosexuals, taken this month, was made pursuant to the 2011 “Fair Education Act.” The scheme mandates that history and social studies curricula promote the “accomplishments” of LGBT types, even if claims that a historical person was a homosexual are disputed or outright bogus.

“This long fought victory is the next step for California students to learn about the contributions and history of LGBTQ people,” Rick Zbur, executive director of the pro-LGBT group “Equality California,” was quoted as saying. “Equality California applauds the State Board of Education for this historic decision.”

Textbook publishers that refused to identify individuals whom LGBT activists claim were homosexuals were banned. Among them was Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. The company agreed to some of the LGBT movement's demands, and even claimed, falsely, that homosexuals are “central to both United States history and culture.”

But the globalist publisher refused to identify poet Langston Hughes as a homosexual, saying there was not enough evidence. And apparently, for the militant LGBT movement, that means children may not read those books at school.

