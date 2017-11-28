Cluck, Cluck: Law Professor Challenges Students’ Feelings

From FreedomProject Media:

If you talk about your “feelings” in one introductory law class at Faulkner University, you must cluck like a chicken.

After seeing a regression of intelligent responses for the past seven years, Adam J. MacLeod, associate professor of law at the Thomas Goode Jones School of Law, decided to inform his students of a few ground rules in his Foundations of Law class. Two weeks into the fall semester, MacLeod read a speech to his students about his observations with millennial students. He stated that his students want to learn, but that they simply have not been educated in logical reasoning, critical thinking, or basic American history. The Foundations of Law course was created specifically as a remedial course for first-year law students.

“Our foundations course is pretty unusual in law school these days,” MacLeod said in an interview with Healthy Republic. “It’s the sort of stuff that used to be taught at the undergraduate or even high school level, knowledge that students a couple generations would go to law school with already in their pocket — classic texts.”

Opening the speech and essay, MacLeod said this:

“Before I can teach you how to reason, I must first teach you how to rid yourself of unreason. For many of you have not yet been educated. You have been dis-educated. To put it bluntly, you have been indoctrinated. Before you learn how to think you must first learn how to stop unthinking.”

