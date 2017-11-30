University Fires Scientist After Dinosaur Discovery Challenges Evolution

From FreedomProject Media:

In what looks to have been a ham-handed plot to destroy a Christian scientist who published explosive evidence contradicting the evolution theory, a government university in California fired microscopist Mark Armitage from his job. Now, facing a discrimination lawsuit, California State University at Northridge (CSUN) has agreed to pay an almost $400,000 settlement.

The case began when Armitage discovered a massive triceratops horn in Montana in 2012. Inspecting the find under the microscope at CSUN, the scientist found something incredible. Along with the fossil, Armitage discovered soft tissue that had not decayed. In short, Armitage noted that if the fossil was 65 million years old, as secular sources would claim, there is no way the soft tissue would have survived. As such, Armitage argued that the find was far, far younger.

The implications would be enormous. “Soft tissue in dinosaur bones destroys ‘deep time,’” Armitage says in a Youtube video about it. “Dinosaur bones cannot be old if they’re full of soft tissue. Deep time is the linchpin of evolution. If you don’t have deep time, you don’t have evolution. The whole discussion of evolution ends if you show that the earth is young. You can just erase evolution off the whiteboard because of soft tissue in dinosaur bones.”

Photo: Mark Armitage