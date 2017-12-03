Anti-White Bigotry on the Rise in College Newspapers

While even the slightest skepticism of, say, Black Lives Matter would never be tolerated on many of today’s college campuses, blatant expressions of bigotry and hatred toward whites are not only tolerated but openly published in school newspapers.

Evergreen State College in Washington State, for example, has an opinion section in its student newspaper called “POC Talk,” which the editors, in a rather ungrammatical piece, describe as “a column for people of color (POC) by people of color.”

“This should be a place where we can be us without it being overshadowed by the dark cloud that is living under white supremacy and having to see things from a white perspective,” they elaborate. “This is why when we do cover these issues it will be in the context and from the perspective of POC and POC only.”

In case anyone didn’t get the point, they add in a postscript: “Dear White people, please take a step back, this isn’t brown-people-answer-white-people’s-questions-hour, we’re asking specifically for submissions from POC. As being told no seems to be a difficult concept for some of y’all I await your emails about the Irish, how the term white fragility is mean (great example of white fragility) and how we need to view people through a color-blind lens (just lol). You will 100% not get a response!!!”

In other words, it’s all about race, and only the opinions of nonwhites, whose names are withheld from publication, matter; whites are the enemy.

The editors also reference “the scary national backlash the school faced last year” when biology professor Bret Weinstein objected to a day in which white people were told to stay off campus. Angry students erupted in violent protests filled with foul, racist language (against whites, of course) that shut down the campus for three days, bringing national attention to the story. Weinstein and his wife, fellow biology professor Heather Heying, sued the college for $3.8 million and settled for $500,000, then resigned.

As bad as an anonymously published no-whites-allowed column is, the school newspaper at Texas State University has gone it one better (or worse) by publishing an overtly racist piece by student Rudy Martinez entitled “Your DNA is an abomination.”

“When I think of all the white people I have ever encountered ... there is perhaps only a dozen I would consider ‘decent,’” Martinez declared in the November 28 issue of the University Star.

To those whites who hadn’t already stopped reading his column in disgust, Martinez wrote cryptically, “You were not born white. You became white.” And when it comes to the alleged oppression of minorities in America, “You don’t give a damn.”

“Whiteness will be over because we want it to be,” Martinez concluded. “And when it dies, there will be millions of cultural zombies aimlessly wandering across a vastly changed landscape. Ontologically speaking, white death will mean liberation for all… Until then, remember this: I hate you because you shouldn’t exist. You are both the dominant apparatus on the planet and the void in which all other cultures, upon meeting you, die.”

After Martinez’s column became national news, the university president and the newspaper’s editors apologized for it, though the editors initially only “acknowledge[d] that the column could have been clearer in its message and that it has caused hurt within our campus community.” By November 30, they were apparently forced to fire the unapologetic Martinez, saying that he “has jeopardized the atmosphere of inclusivity at this university.”

While this is a positive sign, it’s still worth noting that these same editors had no problem publishing Martinez’s column in the first place and probably would have kept publishing his work had there not been such a backlash against his latest missive. It’s also worth noting that despite the fact that Martinez’s first column celebrated the Bolshevik revolution that ushered in decades of mass murder in the Soviet Union, it took a clearly racist screed to get him banished from the paper.

Bigotry against blacks would never be given an outlet in a college newspaper. Neither should bigotry against whites — or anyone else.