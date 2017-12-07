Mega-Scandal: High School Graduates All Failing Students

From FreedomProject Media:

Despite many of them practically never showing up to class and failing in virtually every subject, every single student at Ballou High School in the nation’s capital graduated and received a diploma. Based on their fraudulent credentials, they all got accepted to college, too. But then, the school officials involved in the colossal scam got caught.

The mega-scandal surrounding the widely acclaimed government school in Washington, D.C., first uncovered by the far-left, taxpayer-subsidized National Public Radio (NPR), is in the process of erupting. One analyst, writing at TheFederalistPapers.org, has even labeled this the “Worst Public School Scandal of Modern Era.”

Basically, what appears to have happened is that officials decided every child would graduate — even if that meant cheating and ignoring the already-pathetic requirements. And so, even students who were failing literally every class got a diploma.

Indeed, most students at the school did not even attend more than six weeks out of the 36-week school year, according to the NPR/WAMU investigation. And yet, they all still got a diploma. Former teachers at the school, which in 2010 was lauded as a model, explained how administrators demanded that the kids be passed no matter what.

