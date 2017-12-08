Fleccas Talks Exposes Trump Protesters

From FreedomProject Media:

Responses to three simple questions have exposed communistic and fascist beliefs held by protesters in 2017.

For Austen Fletcher (shown) of Fleccas Talks, it takes just asking “What are you protesting?” “Who did you vote for?” and/or “What does your sign say?” to gain perspective on how present-day, mostly millennial protesters view the American republic. Fletcher has been attending and documenting the numerous protests and rallies popping up across the country since the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States.

“It’s really been astonishing ... I went out there to give these people a voice,” Fletcher told Healthy Republic. “And the things I’m hearing them say are pretty ridiculous. They’re out there protesting because they’re against Trump obviously, and a lot of the times they are communists, socialists, but for the most part they are disenfranchised millennials.”

Fletcher has found that the people who attend the protests, including at the University of California-Berkeley and in New York City and Chicago, simply do not know how to communicate effectively to make any sort of true change they claim to want. Though their intentions may be good, they are misguided, Fletcher said.

“They’ve unfortunately fallen victim to the mainstream media’s liberal narrative,” Fletcher said. “They are used to the group mentality. They’re used to being out in the groups, chanting and singing the songs.”

