Professor Offers Students Extra Credit to Oppose Trump Tax Plan

From FreedomProject Media:

A college professor paid by taxpayers to “educate” students caused a scandal by offering extra credit to her victims if they helped oppose the Trump-backed tax reform plan going through Congress. After making headlines and sparking a massive outcry, the supposed educator backed down from the plan. But the scheme nevertheless offers important insight into the disaster that is today's government “education” system.

According to various news reports, Kutztown University Professor Mauricia John urged students to participate in a protest against the Republican plan to reduce taxes and simplify the tax code. “Please join your faculty as we rally against the GOP Tax Bill that has serious implications to you and on Higher Education,” wrote John, a professor in the far-left Anthropology and Sociology Department. “This is an opportunity to gain additional extra credit.”

The email featured a bolded subject line promising students “Additional Extra Credit Opportunity!” for their political activism on behalf of big government, the byzantine tax code, and higher taxes. Reports suggested other professors at the taxpayer-funded Pennsylvania university may have also offered extra credit to students, although specific examples have not yet emerged.

To read the rest of the article, click here.

Graphic: designer491/iStock/Getty Images Plus