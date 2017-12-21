Report on College Courses Exposes Universities as Nut Houses

From FreedomProject Media:

Students enrolled in Indiana University’s “Gender Studies” can take a course called “We’re All A Little Crazy: Gender, Madness, & Popular Culture.” But the purveyors of this tax-funded lunacy seem more than just a “little” crazy.

In fact, a new report looking at courses offered at colleges and universities across America shows that institutions of alleged “higher learning” have officially become insane asylums — and the most deranged of the lunatics have seized total control. The whole system has gone stark, raving mad, helping to explain why the overgrown children graduating with hundreds of thousands of dollars in student debt can't even figure out what gender they are, much less find a job.

Consider some of the taxpayer-funded indoctrination programs being peddled to students. At the University of Michigan, for example, students can take a course from the “American Culture Department” on “Rednecks, Queers, and Country Music.” The University of Kentucky, meanwhile, has a course on “Vampires: Evolution of a Sexy Monster.”

Private schools are not much better. At Northwestern University, for example, there is a course on gender called “Beyond the Binary.” In Swarthmore College’s “Religious Studies Department,” students can waste their time and their parents' money on a course called “Queering God: Feminist and Queer Theology.” There is also a course called “Queering the Bible.” At Carleton College, students can take “Queer Religion.” And at Middlebury, there is “Queering Food.” Seriously.

