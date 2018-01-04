Students Banned From Opting Out of LGBT Education

From FreedomProject Media:

Most of the children can't even read or do math at a proficient level, government studies show. But victims of government schools across California will now be forced to endure extreme state-sponsored “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender” (LGBT) indoctrination, whether parents approve or not.

As The Newman Report highlighted in November, California became the first state in the nation to ban history textbooks that do not promote the LGBT agenda. Under the so-called “FAIR Act,” any K-8 history book that does not provide “fair, accurate, inclusive, and respectful” treatment of people involved in the sin of homosexuality, or people confused about their gender, is prohibited for use in government schools.

Now, as parental outrage grows, Fox News reports that parents will not even be allowed to opt their children out of the LGBT brainwashing. The move ensures that parents have no way to protect their children from LGBT indoctrination by the state, short of completely removing them from what passes for public “education” today in California.

“We’re not trying to make anybody gay; we’re not saying there’s an agenda; we’re not saying that these people are better than other people; what we’re saying is this is another group of Americans and they face certain prejudices,” claimed state publisher Mark Jarrett, who publishes bogus “history” textbooks claiming historical figures were homosexuals or at least potential homosexuals.

To read the rest of the article, click here.

Photo: Carlos Alberto Kunichek/iStock/Getty Images Plus