Study: More Than 25 Percent of California Kids Are “Gender Nonconforming”

From FreedomProject Media:

For those wondering whether the gender insanity preached in government schools across America was having an effect, we seem to have an answer — and it's not pretty. According to a study by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, more than 25 percent of children aged 12 to 17 in that state are viewed as “gender nonconforming” at school. And the numbers are likely to keep rising.

The findings, based on surveys of almost 1,600 youth in California, divided students into three categories: gender conforming, highly gender nonconforming, and “androgynous” for children who were neither masculine nor feminine. Of those, just 1,200 were identified as “gender conforming,” while the rest fell in the other two categories.

California, of course, has been leading the nation in forcing the LGBT agenda on children in government schools. Indeed, even history textbooks for young children in California now must peddle the indoctrination or face a statewide ban.

Gender nonconforming youth “were significantly more likely to report severe pscyhological distress in the past year compared to gender conforming youth,” the authors wrote. They also noted that “estimates of suicidality among androgynous youth in this study were nearly twice that of gender conforming youth.”

However, instead of realizing that the gender ideology they preach is harming children's mental well-being, the extremist authors argued that more indoctrination of the rest of the population was needed. That way, those confused about their gender may feel better about themselves.

