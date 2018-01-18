From FreedomProject Media:

A government high school in Virginia forced children to sit through an assembly promoting gender confusion, genital mutilation in “sex-change” surgeries, and other absurdities. Parents, students, and even teachers were shocked.

Now, the school is under fire, with the powerful non-profit Family Research Council (FRC) sounding the alarm.

Parents were not informed in advance, according to a horrified teacher who asked to remain anonymous. The children were apparently not given an opportunity to opt out of the indoctrination session, either, the gender ideologist's comments suggested.

The program, held at George Mason High School in the Northern Virginia city of Falls Church, featured well-known gender-confusion advocate Amy Ellis Nutt. Among other absurdities, Nutt told the children that those who “assign” their “gender at birth” — doctors who examine their anatomy — might have gotten it wrong.

“Gender is a spectrum,” claimed Nutt, a propagandist for the far-left Washington Post, a discredited megaphone for Bilderberg attendee and CIA contractor Jeff Bezos that perpetuates the lie that a globalist Insider who wanted to deny voting rights to black people gets to define the "conservative" movement.

During her bizarre speech, Nutt lectured the students on her book Becoming Nicole. According to summaries of the book, it tells the story of a biological boy who claimed to be a girl, took puberty-suppressing hormones, and then was castrated at age 17 as part of a “gender reassignment” surgery. Nutt told the children she attended the castration.

Photo: flisak/iStock/Getty Images Plus