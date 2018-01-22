Betsy DeVos Falsely Claims Common Core is Dead

From FreedomProject Media:

Despite blasting federal overreach in education and making other statements sure to delight conservatives and constitutionalists, U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos continued to mislead Americans on Common Core last week. Indeed, despite the dumbed-down national standards still being in place in almost every state, DeVos (shown) falsely claimed that Common Core was “dead” at the Department of Education.

After going over the history and how the Obama administration bribed state governments to impose Common Core, DeVos noted that education performance did not improve. “Then, rightly, came the public backlash to federally imposed tests and the Common Core,” she said in a speech titled “Bush-Obama School Reform: Lessons Learned” last week. “I agree — and have always agreed — with President Trump on this: 'Common Core is a disaster.' And at the U.S. Department of Education, Common Core is dead.”

Except it's not dead. In fact, like Frankenstein, the Common Core zombie marches onward, eating out the brains of millions of government-school victims — all with help, approval, funding, and support from the federal Leviathan behind the curtain. So, while DeVos' speech publicly lambasting the havoc unleashed by the feds in education sounded great, it does not come close to reflecting reality.

In the real world, under ESSA, GOP leaders and Congress conspired to give the Education Secretary the power to approve or deny states' standards — an idea even more unconstitutional than the Department of Education itself. In any case, Common Core standards and minor variations on them are all being rubber-stamped by DeVos' Education Department, just as Obama and his co-conspirators intended when they created ESSA and purported to mandate “college- and career-ready” standards (read: Common Core).

Photo of Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos: Gage Skidmore