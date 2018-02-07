Father-Daughter Dance Cancelled to Adhere to Gender Guidelines

The PC movement is at again, striking at traditional values to advance a political agenda. The latest victim? Father-daughter dances. A New York City public school has changed the format of its upcoming father-daughter dance in an effort to adhere to the Department of Education’s new Transgender and Gender Nonconforming Student Guidelines.

Staten Island's PS 65 was slated to host a father-daughter dance on February 9, but has now postponed the dance until March 2 and changed the format so that all families and students are welcome.

A spokeswoman with the New York City Department of Education told the New York Post that PS 65 Principal Sophie Scamardella instructed the PTA to change the event “to ensure all students and families were welcome to attend.”

“We have clear guidelines in place that require school-related events to be inclusive of all students,” the spokeswoman said.

The Department of Education issued guidelines pertaining to transgender and gender non-conforming students last March that ultimately states any gender-based practices that could potentially marginalize students should be eliminated.

“Father-daughter dances inherently leave people out. Not just because of transgender status, just life in general,” said Jared Fox, the DOE’s LGBT community liaison. “These can be really uncomfortable and triggering events.”

But the DOE guidelines do not explicitly ban such events, the Post notes. Events are reviewed on a case-by-case basis. PS 65 is going out of its way to get ahead of any possible complaints.

Not all schools have read the guidelines in the same way and are continuing their traditional father-daughter dances.

The Post notes that PS 30, also on Staten Island, and PS 232 in Queens both have similar dances scheduled for this spring. PS 83 in the Bronx is planning a father-daughter dance and a mother-son field day in the upcoming months.

The school’s announcement has garnered national attention. Donald Trump, Jr. took to Twitter to convey his sentiments.

“If this doesn't convince you that the PC/SJW movement has lost their minds, I don't kow what will,” he tweeted. “This nonsense really needs to stop.”

Parents at PS 65 are understandably frustrated by the school’s decision.

“They’re trying to take away everything that everybody grew up on and has come to know and I don’t think it’s fair or right,” said Matthew West, a 32-year-old father of two daughters at the school. “They should leave it the way it was — father-daughter, mother-son.”

West claims the PC culture has made people “too scared to talk.”

“It’s not fair at all,” said another parent, Jose Garcia, 37, who has been in attendance at the last two dances with his nine-year-old daughter, Jolene.

“All this gender crap needs to just stop,” said mom Akaia Cameron, who added that her third-grader had a “great time” with dad last year.

Unfortunately, it does not seem likely to stop anytime soon. The SJWs have been targeting traditional values in order to advance the unscientific notion that transgenderism and gender confusion are perfectly normal lifestyles to be accepted and embraced.

Meanwhile, in an effort to appease a minute portion of the population, an vastly larger population is alienated and young girls lose out on valuable adolescent experiences. Events such as father-daughter dances are important opportunities for young girls to learn about healthy male-female relationships, something that has taken on a whole new significance thanks to the #MeToo movement.

The TahoeSafeAlliance, a community-based organization focused on victims of domestic violence, sexual violence, and child abuse, notes that father-daughter dances are a powerful tool in the campaign to raise young girls’ self-esteem and develop fathers into positive male role models.

“Statistics show that a young girl will seek her father’s love first at home,” the Tahoe Safe Alliance’s website observes. “If she doesn’t find it, she will seek it elsewhere.”

“The first strong male bond girls have is with their fathers and this event teaches young girls what it means to be treated with love and respect,” the group’s website continues. “The goal is that fathers will continue to be positive role models and that these girls will have healthy relationships as teens and adults as a result.”

Penny Nance, president of Concerned Women for America, raised similar concerns on the Todd Starnes Radio Show. She observed that the reason for the father-daughter dances is to teach young women how to be treated, honored, respected, and properly loved by men.

"I want that for every single young woman in this country," she said.

Shouldn't we all?

Image: stevanovicigor via iStock / Getty Images Plus